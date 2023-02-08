BSU off to best start since 1997-98 after 4th straight win, 65-51 at Central Michigan

MUNCIE, Ind. — It wasn't pretty, or particularly exciting, but Ball State men's basketball added another one to the win column.

The Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 MAC) now hold the program's best start to a season since 1997-98. Tuesday marked their fourth straight victory, a 65-51 win at Central Michigan (8-16, 3-8).

The game looked completely different that Friday's 91-90 overtime thriller, yet BSU outlasted a sloppy start by clamping down defensively, playing balanced offense and showing poise in the final 10 minutes.

Five players scored in double figures, led by redshirt sophomore forward Mickey Pearson's 13 points, and sophomore center Payton Sparks notched his seventh double-double, and second straight, of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Two team statistics, however, stood out: Ball State shot 18-for-24 (75%) at the free throw line, and its 16th and final turnover came with 12:27 minutes remaining.

The Cardinals, after three straight strong starts to games, were sloppy from the jump. They trailed 12-5 in the first five minutes and tallied nine first-half giveaways, mostly via poor passes instead of their more typical tendency of over dribbling, and that trend appeared unchanged after the break.

BSU, which entered the evening as the nation's No. 2 team in free throw attempts per game (24.8), also shot just six freebies in the first half. Head coach Michael Lewis said postgame that he was not happy with his team settling for 3-pointers early — BSU attempted five triples in the first four minutes — and the Cardinals' subsequent inside-first approach eventually wore down CMU.

The team led 37-31 through the first 20 minutes, however, mostly because of its defense, which held the short-handed Chippewas to just 37.5% shooting.

17 combined points from sophomores Jaylin Sellers and Basheer Jihad, who both looked comfortable taking initiative, also ignited a 15-3 BSU run, earning a lead that the team never relinquished thereafter.

Although Ball State nursed a single-digit advantage for most of the second half, the victory became imminent when the team eliminated its turnovers, stiffened its defense — BSU held freshman guard and Muncie native Reggie Bass to just 2-for-17 from the field — and forced CMU to foul when getting the ball inside to Sparks.

Sparks went 5-for-8 on free throws in the second half and 7-for-10 overall, his best performance from the charity stripe since shooting 70% at Akron on Jan. 6.

The Cardinals shot 13-for-18 from the line in the final 20 minutes and made more than 63% of their total attempts for the first time in four contests.

Taking the ball out of redshirt junior Jarron Coleman's hands also led to BSU pulling away late. The Cardinals' leading scorer (14.9 PPG) had one of his worst games of the year, notching just four points and as many turnovers on 2-for-10 shooting.

He looked off from the start and never found his rhythm, failing to make a 3-pointer (0-for-5) for the first time this season. Yet the Indianapolis native eventually realized it was not his night and shifted his mindset midway through the second half, taking his last shot at the 12:57 mark and focusing on defense and feeding BSU's bigs thereafter.

Senior guard Demarius Jacobs, though, was a steady presence throughout, tallying 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and forcing one highlight jump ball as he blocked a two-handed CMU dunk attempt.

"DJ" and other top Cardinals collectively made up for Coleman's off outing and their lack of perimeter punch off the bench. Only junior guard Luke Bumbalough, who tallied a highlight and-1 after one of his two steals, played significant minutes (22).

It was the first time this season that junior guard Jalen Windham didn't play, which Lewis said was a "coach's decision."

Junior guard Kaiyem Cleary had a brief opportunity to replace Windham's role, but he only notched one turnover in his two minutes, coming on a miscommunication with Coleman when running a play that resulted in Cleary's pass sailing out of bounds.

Yet Ball State's superior talent was enough to emerge with another feel-good victory. BSU returns to Worthen Arena for a rematch against Bowling Green (10-14, 4-7 MAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The Cardinals topped the Falcons 69-60 on the road on Jan. 31.

