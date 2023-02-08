ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

$21 million home sale breaks all records in West Palm Beach

By Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096gqy_0kgE2ag000

A gilded $21 million sale of a single-family home in West Palm Beach’s historic Prospect Park left even seasoned Realtors gobsmacked this month as it shattered city records in an evolving landscape of rollicking high-end deals.

The property at 3140 Washington Road is part of a redrawing of several waterfront lots orchestrated by the home’s seller, Sean Heyniger, who until the Jan. 31 transaction lived in the home as his primary residence. It’s one of four lots south of George Petty Park that were replatted in a plan that includes Heyniger’s promise to relocate two historic homes closer to the street. Heyniger bought the home with his wife, Ashly Heyniger, in 2014 for $1.5 million.

Heyniger said he couldn’t comment on the deal or the buyer, which is listed in official Palm Beach County records as the limited liability company 3140 Washington managed by Palm Beach real estate attorney Guy Rabideau.

Palm Beach County: Luxury home sales, and flips, are smokin' hot

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

More: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star opens luxe real estate brokerage firm in Palm Beach County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfddV_0kgE2ag000

But his son, Briggs Heyniger, a Realtor who worked on the replat, said he’s not surprised by the increased interest in the area and the willingness to pay big for land on the Intracoastal Waterway.

“Several new homes and renovated historic homes are underway currently in historic neighborhoods, and we see no slowdown in the demand or softening of prices,” he said.

A search of sales on the multiple listing service shows the $21 million purchase tops the next highest price for a single-family property of $16 million. Two homes on North Flagler Drive, Nos. 3240 and 4906, sold for $16 million last year. The home at 3200 Washington Road in West Palm Beach sold for $15.9 million in 2021. Another Flagler Drive home at 6717 sold for $15.07 million last year.

Sabra Kirkpatrick, a Realtor and sales director for Brown Harris Stevens in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, noted the pricey sales are likely tied to West Palm Beach’s newfound reputation of being Wall Street South with firms such as Goldman Sachs and the hedge fund Elliot Management putting down roots in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7qe2_0kgE2ag000

More "Wall Street South:" Related Cos. plans largest office complex in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach: Florida real estate boom means big homes on small lots

More: Developers of hip Nora district buy land south of downtown West Palm Beach for new project

Also, the prolific builder Related Cos. has finished and filled its 360 Rosemary office building downtown and started construction on the One Flagler office tower. It has several more commercial buildings in the planning stages. More top-paid employees are expected to trickle into Palm Beach County as those buildings open.

“The sale of 3140 Washington Road is proof positive that the residential market in West Palm remains healthy, despite the rapid increase in interest rates,” Kirkpatrick said. “There are lots of reasons why; the weather, the business climate, low taxes, the rise of remote work, and the emergence of the area as Wall Street South.”

The home at 3140 Washington is on more than an acre of land, according to property appraiser records. Built in 1940, it has about 4,300 square feet of indoor space, five bedrooms, a pool and expansive frontage on the Lake Worth Lagoon. It was unknown Friday if the new owner plans to keep the home or build new. Because the house is in a historic district, changes or a new home design would need to be approved by the West Palm Beach Historic Preservation Board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fNWJ_0kgE2ag000

The board did agree to moving two historic homes that are in the replatted area to make room for at least one new house to be on the water.

Want to get The Dirt?

Stay up to date on South Florida's sizzling real estate market and sign up for The Dirt weekly newsletter, delivered every Tuesday! Exclusively for Palm Beach Post subscribers.

A 1939 home, buried deep on a shady lot off Washington Road, and a 1940 home designed by celebrated architect Belford Shoumate, who died in 1991, will both be moved closer to the road under Heyniger’s plan.

Not everyone in the historic neighborhood is excited about the mini-subdivision that the lot changes are creating.

Washington Road neighbor Neil Stegall called the plan "nothing more than a classic example of madness and greed” during a 2021 historic preservation board meeting.

Friederike Mittner, West Palm Beach's historic preservation planner, said in the same 2021 meeting that considering the threat of sea-level rise on the historic homes and the burgeoning real estate market, the home moves were warranted.

"It's definitely out of the box. It's extreme," Mittner said. "I can appreciate that this might be jarring. It’s a unique circumstance that lends itself to this kind of creative solution."

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt newsletter for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: $21 million home sale breaks all records in West Palm Beach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STATE INSPECTOR: Food Problems At Vic And Angelo’s During Inspection

Delray Beach Eatery Logs Ten Violations, NOT Ordered To Close. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular restaurant Vic and Angelo’s at 290 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach logged ten violations during a February 2nd inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Kristen Walters

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy