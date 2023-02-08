ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

K-9 incident has 2 PBSO deputies on leave amid use-of-force investigation

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago

A video indicates the dog bit the man after deputies had handcuffed him and bound his feet. The agency said the man continued to attack officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GFNY_0kgE2Zk900

BELLE GLADE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation into the actions of two deputies involved in the January arrest of a 30-year-old Belle Glade man who was bitten by a K-9 while being taken into custody.

The deputies are on paid administrative leave with pay, PBSO spokesperson Teri Barbera said Friday. She did not disclose their names.

The PBSO investigation stems from the Jan. 26 arrest of Gerson Delmas on an outstanding warrant for sexual battery.

A video recorded by a bystander and provided to The Palm Beach Post showed Delmas being bitten on his right leg by a PBSO K-9 as he lay on the ground handcuffed and shackled near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southwest Seventh Street.

Remembering Jeremiah Malachi Bradshaw:Riviera Beach man sentenced to eight years in 2018 beating death of toddler

The verdict:Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing

Cold case:Jury convicts Boynton man of murder after decades-old rape kit DNA linked him to the crime

The video shows several people standing nearby, yelling to deputies that Delmas was not resisting. A PBSO arrest report states that Delmas violently resisted arrest, kicking one deputy and head-butting another as they tried to secure him in the passenger seat of a sheriff's office vehicle.

Investigators say Delmas ignored repeated commands to place his feet in the vehicle and at one point kicked a PBSO K-9 named Nuki in the head, the report said. The arrest report states that Delmas kicked and flailed as he was removed from the vehicle and taken to the ground.

The video showed the K-9 engaged with Delmas for nearly a minute before being pulled away by its handler.

PBSO charged Delmas with battery on a law-enforcement officer, resisting arrest and touching or striking a K-9 in the incident, and he remained in the county jail on Monday with his bail set at $12,000 in the arrest case and at $25,000 in the sexual battery case.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Delmas. As a matter of policy, it does not comment on open cases.

Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, a former prison administrator, said he had concerns regarding the deputies' actions after seeing video footage of Delmas' arrest.

"It was disturbing to the eyes to see that," he said. "I'm not the judge nor the jury but, in my opinion, it appears to be excessive force. … From looking at the video, it appears to be excessive with the dog because I'm (seeing) the handcuffs and the leg irons on him. What was the purpose of the dog?"

Wilson stressed that the city has a strong working relationship with PBSO.

"Every and now then, if somebody makes a poor decision, or perhaps does things not according to their policy, of course it brings attention to people not a part of that agency," he said.

"All the community wants to know is why was the dog put on the young guy. That's all they want to know and I'm sure that Sheriff (Ric) Bradshaw will get the answers for us. "

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at@JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

Comments / 6

Harry Scrotum
1d ago

All right is all the cops are thinking, Paid leave, Gr8 not risking my life every day and I keep my Vacation time , SWEET!!!!

Reply
3
William Fife
1d ago

so I'm assuming here..tell me if I'm wrong..the man is handcuffed, and leg shackled being put in the back seat of cruiser, and most likely the dog wasn't "relieved" of his command and was still in attack mode?..gets kicked, so they drag him out and let fido chew on his leg for revenge? pd leave? I've said it for years...Blue needs to police Blue.. otherwise, trust goes down for all..and crime rises. Florida turning into the wild wild west down here....

Reply
2
