Delray man claims rude stranger cut in line before he won $1 million in scratch-off lottery

By Jasmine Fernández, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago

DELRAY BEACH — Good things apparently come to those who wait. Stephen Munoz Espinoza can attest.

Munoz Espinoza recently won a $1 million Florida Lottery prize after he says a stranger cut in front of him as he waited in line for the scratch-off ticket machine.

He said he decided to not vent his initial reaction of frustration and anger toward the person. Instead, he says he showed restraint and patience. And it paid off. Literally.

He still finds his win hard to believe.

Post Investigation: These Florida voting machines ripe for Russian hackers, experts say

Powerball, at $700 million for Saturday, Feb. 4. rolls over again. Why jackpots have grown so large

Who is Stephen Munoz Espinoza?

Munoz Espinoza is 43. He lives in Delray Beach, which is also where he purchased his winning ticket — from the Publix store on Federal Highway north of Lake Ida Road.

How did it all unfold?

It was the end of a long day and Munoz Espinoza was tired, he told lottery officials. As he approached the machine to buy his 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off, a man cut directly in front of him.

“Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead,” he said. “I can't believe I won $1 million!"

What will he do with the money?

Munoz Espinoza opted to receive his winnings in the form of a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. He claimed his prize on Jan. 25 at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and plans to buy a home with his wife for their family.

The store, too, will be rewarded. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for its sale of the wining ticket.

How is the Scratch-Off game played?

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and it features a top prize of $25 million. It’s the largest prize to be won from a Florida scratch-off ticket.

500X THE CASH offers players the best odds to become an instant millionaire, per the Florida Lottery. Overall, the odds of winning it are 1-in-4.50.

More on the Florida Lottery

Since 1988, the Florida Lottery has awarded more than $85.1 billion in prizes. It’s created more than 3,500 millionaires, according to the agency.

It also contributes more than $43 billion to bettering education. It’s sent more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, per the Florida Lottery.

Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on Twitter at @jasminefernandz . Help support our work. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Delray man claims rude stranger cut in line before he won $1 million in scratch-off lottery

