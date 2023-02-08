ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Bulletin reporter on panel about CT's biggest stories. Why Killingly schools make the list

By Staff Reports
The Bulletin
 2 days ago

WEST HARTFORD ― Veteran Bulletin reporter John Penney is part of a distinguished panel of Connecticut journalists who broke the state’s top stories in 2022.

The event, “The Stories Behind the Big Stories of 2022,” is sponsored by th e Connecticut Foundation for Open Government (CFOG) and will feature five reporters who will share how they landed their stories and the work involved in covering them.

Penney is being recognized for his work related to a proposed school-based mental health clinic in Killingly. The clinic was proposed to be located at the Killingly High School and would have operated at no cost to the town or school district and yet was voted down , much to the dismay to residents, students and faculty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0pd2_0kgE2Xyh00

Penney has written nearly a dozen articles on the issue from April until December, and into 2023. The stories highlighted a 90-minute town hall where speaker after speaker condemned the Board of Education’s vote to turn down the health clinic, a decision that was ultimately turned over to the state Board of Education for investigation .

In November, Penney reported that the state condemned the Killingly BOE response to the student mental health crisis, which led to staffing changes for the new year.

Other journalists selected for the panel include: David Collins, a columnist for The Day of New London, Shannon Miller , a reporter and anchor for NBC Connecticut , Alex Putterman , a reporter for Hearst Connecticut Media and CT Insider and Walter Smith Randolph , the investigative editor and director of The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Elmwood Community Center in West Hartford. The discussion will be moderated by Leslie Mayes , a reporter and anchor for NBC Connecticut.

CFOG is a nonprofit organization founded in 1991 by citizens of Connecticut interested in promoting open government and the public’s right-to-know.

Read some of Penney's stories about Killingly School District and the mental health clinic

Create a “playbook” for the district Killingly schools won't use a PR firm. Here's how the district may self-promote alone.

Public protests: Killingly's school board reconsiders a health center it rejected in March. What changed?

Killingly Board of Education: Here's why some say the fate of Killingly school board investigation hinges on next steps

Killingly school board's troubling year: Resignations, complaints, and an investigation

A push for a revote: Staring down a state investigation, Killingly school board rejects health center. Again.

Justify its decision: Calls for Killingly school board members to defend their actions come from two directions

'A culture war:' Despite pleas, Killingly BOE refuses to explain health center 'no' votes

Neither side shows signs of budging. In Killingly, mental health center discussion devolves into shouting match

How things stood in September: How Killingly's school board plans to handle student mental health without a health center

“Deliberate indifference”: Blistering state report condemns Killingly BOE's response to student mental health crisis

What can the state board require? State to discuss Killingly school board complaint this week

Killingly student mental health ignored: Conn. school authorities ordered inquiry into Killingly's school board. What happens now?

'Let’s discuss the actual lie' Killingly BOE chairman slams state investigation as biased, but to cooperate with inquiry

Here's what happened in December: After months of controversy, Killingly schools to pilot mental, behavioral health program

Behavior Health Pilot program: State IDs Killingly as high-need district for student mental, behavioral health. Now what?

“Alternative” mental health options: After rejecting one school health center, Killingly looks at another Dec. 28. What to know

Breaking it down & explaining it: Rapid-fire legal actions ahead of Killingly's student mental health inquiry

Democrat Susan Lannon: Killingly BOE member censured, accused of sabotaging student health center plan

Scapegoating or penalty for sabotage? What a censure from Killingly's school board means

Dueling narratives emerge. Killingly BOE rivals issue statements to sway public sentiment.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Bulletin reporter on panel about CT's biggest stories. Why Killingly schools make the list

