Bulletin reporter on panel about CT's biggest stories. Why Killingly schools make the list

WEST HARTFORD ― Veteran Bulletin reporter John Penney is part of a distinguished panel of Connecticut journalists who broke the state’s top stories in 2022.

The event, “The Stories Behind the Big Stories of 2022,” is sponsored by th e Connecticut Foundation for Open Government (CFOG) and will feature five reporters who will share how they landed their stories and the work involved in covering them.

Penney is being recognized for his work related to a proposed school-based mental health clinic in Killingly. The clinic was proposed to be located at the Killingly High School and would have operated at no cost to the town or school district and yet was voted down , much to the dismay to residents, students and faculty.

Penney has written nearly a dozen articles on the issue from April until December, and into 2023. The stories highlighted a 90-minute town hall where speaker after speaker condemned the Board of Education’s vote to turn down the health clinic, a decision that was ultimately turned over to the state Board of Education for investigation .

In November, Penney reported that the state condemned the Killingly BOE response to the student mental health crisis, which led to staffing changes for the new year.

Other journalists selected for the panel include: David Collins, a columnist for The Day of New London, Shannon Miller , a reporter and anchor for NBC Connecticut , Alex Putterman , a reporter for Hearst Connecticut Media and CT Insider and Walter Smith Randolph , the investigative editor and director of The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Elmwood Community Center in West Hartford. The discussion will be moderated by Leslie Mayes , a reporter and anchor for NBC Connecticut.

CFOG is a nonprofit organization founded in 1991 by citizens of Connecticut interested in promoting open government and the public’s right-to-know.

