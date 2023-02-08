ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFA wrestling aiming for strong finish

By Jimmy Zanor, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago
KILLINGLY ― The Eastern Connecticut Conference championship wrestling tournament has been an annual showcase for some of the top teams and wrestlers in the state. The competitive league meet is also a springboard for the state divisional championships, which take place the following week.

“The goal is hopefully to place high and come in first,” NFA senior Tom Brunelli said.

Killingly (25-0), who set a school record for most regular season wins, is the overwhelming favorite to capture its fifth straight ECC title. The hosts are ranked No. 7 in the Connecticut Wrestling Online Top 10 poll.

The Wildcats got an up close look at Killingly in a dual meet on Feb. 1. NFA, which was missing some wrestlers due to injury, fell 55-18 against Killingly.

“I feel like we have a pretty strong team,” Brunelli said. “I hope everyone comes back for the ECC tournament and we can come out stronger in the tournament than we did tonight.”

Brunelli wrestled well against Killingly’s Jack Richardson before getting pinned.

“He’s a tough kid and hard to beat,” Brunelli said. “I just go out there and try my hardest.”

Richardson is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in New England in the 152 pound division.

“Jack’s the real deal,” Norwich Free Academy coach Steve Nelson said. “You hate to match up against him. He’s tough in every position. He’s going to do some things this year in states, the Open, New England and hopefully nationally. You root for the local kid from the area to go as far as they can.”

Wildcat junior Zaire Wallace (195) recorded a pin, while senior William Ambruso (120) and junior Dugan Marsh (138) each won by decision against Killingly. Sophomores Jackson Sorel and Ed Lavoie are also coming along at the right time for the Wildcats.

“We’ve shown flashes of being really good but we just haven't been able to sustain it this year,” Nelson said. “We’re still a young squad that’s learning and growing. We had three seniors in the lineup against Killingly.”

Wallace has had a terrific season. He captured individual championships at both the Greater Hartford Open and the Law Invitational. He’s hoping to add his first ECC title to his resume.

“I’m excited,” Wallaced said. “We’ve improved in a lot of ways from last year but I feel like a lot of the other teams have also improved. Winning ECC is the goal.”

NFA, which is 17-7, got some early season votes in the Top 10 poll and has opened some eyes against the top teams in the state during weekend tournaments.

“We’re missing guys but everybody is,” Nelson said. “It’s wrestling season and everybody gets banged up so we’ve just got to continue to put one foot in front of the other and keep these kids wrestling hard. The talent is there. We just have to put it all together. Maybe we’ll surprise some people in the tournament and if not it will be a positive learning experience because we’re still fairly young.”

