Kentucky State

Better public recreation in Kentucky means fixing government processes: Opinion

By Margaret Everson
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
This winter, as Kentuckians gather with their friends and family to get outside and enjoy cooler temperatures, perhaps they will explore the paved walking paths or enjoy a picnic at Jefferson Memorial Forest or take their kids to the new Funtopia playground in Elizabethtown at the American Legion Park.

And while many residents and visitors enjoy these special places, few realize these recreational opportunities were made possible, in part, through the Land and Water Conservation Fund’s State and Local Assistance Program. It’s a program funded equally by offshore oil and natural gas royalties and matching state dollars.

Like any federal-funding program, there have been challenges properly spending this money. But recent legislative action, championed by the Oak Grove Initiative and our partners, is addressing these challenges.

This past fall, the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of the Interior evaluated state LWCF grants issued by the National Park Service. It found that since 2014, unobligated funding—money meant to support recreation, outdoor access and opportunities in communities but that states haven’t been able to spend—has reached nearly half a billion dollars. In fact, in 2021, Congress rescinded $23 million in unobligated LWCF funds remaining from 2017 and earlier. According to the IG, the primary reason funds were not obligated was money to support program administration costs (such as salaries and expenses to states for administering grants, monitoring projects and site visits) had not been provided to states.

In 2020, while I was acting director of the National Park Service, we sought to fix this problem. In its management advisory recommendations, the IG agreed with our assessment and urged the park service to seek a formal opinion clarifying and updating the service’s authority to provide administrative assistance to states. The current administration supported these efforts, and the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill heeded these calls.

Along with increased funds for conservation and recreation projects, the newly enacted law offers states a lifeline of administrative support by providing them with up to 7% in matching grants to support administrative costs for their LWCF programs. These funds will be essential to enjoying and improving Kentucky’s recreational opportunities, while supporting and growing the $454 billion recreation economy.

As billions in new funds make their way to state coffers under the Inflation Reduction Act and the new Infrastructure Law, assistance in managing these funds will be critical to protecting taxpayers’ resources while achieving the potential these new funds offer to Kentucky residents and visitors.

As communities, conservation groups and individuals who care about access and opportunities for all people, we must loudly and consistently ask our elected leaders to focus on the process of how these dollars get to their intended places so all communities may benefit from the recreational activities they make possible.

Margaret Everson, a former resident of the Highlands, is the executive director of the Oak Grove Initiative, an organization founded to help government agencies improve their internal processes and policies to better distribute funds to support communities while delivering conservation, recreation, and natural-resource benefits. Everson previously served as an Assistant Attorney General in Kentucky, Acting Director of the National Park Service, Acting Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Counselor to the Secretary of the Interior.

The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

