Evansville, IN

Indiana revokes medical license of Evansville doctor accused of groping patients

By Jon Webb, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago
EVANSVILLE – Indiana has revoked the medical license for an Evansville doctor who had been accused of inappropriately touching patients.

The Medical Licensing Board voted to rescind 66-year-old James Jenison’s license during its Jan. 26 meeting, Kelly Stevenson, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Attorney General's Office told the Courier & Press.

Two patients had filed complaints against Jenison, saying he groped them during routine appointments at Ascension St. Vincent between March and June of 2019, the Indiana Attorney General’s office has said. According to the complaints, both victims reported unwanted touching and medically unnecessary breast exams.

He resigned from St. Vincent after the complaints and went on to open Direct Patient Care of Evansville at 1202 W. Buena Vista Road. A call to that office Tuesday morning went directly to voicemail, and the office’s website appears to have been taken down.

According to the attorney general’s complaint obtained by the Courier & Press in 2021, the investigation into Jenison began in the summer of 2019.

St. Vincent reportedly suspended Jenison that June. On July 12, they offered him the chance to resign, and he did so about a week later.

The attorney general's office eventually filed a complaint with the licensing board, claiming Jenison lied on his license renewal form in September 2019. He allegedly answered “no” to the question, “since you last renewed, have you been denied staff memberships or privileges in any hospital or clinic or have staff membership or privileges been revoked, suspended, or subjected to any restriction, probation or other type of discipline or limitations?”

By doing so, the complaint alleged Jenison “engaged in fraud or material deception in order to obtain a license to practice and is therefore in violation of and subject to disciplinary sanctions.”

According to state records, Jenison received his medical license in 1986. Before working in Evansville, he also served as an emergency room physician at Indianapolis Methodist Hospital, according to Courier & Press archives. He also worked as a pediatrician for Deaconess and had other private practices.

Dana Smith
1d ago

Maybe but as a retired RN, I worked with a resident that became a friend. Later on, I became his patient and was quite impressed with him as was my staff. Accused by a couple women of inappropriate touching and license revoked… do I believe he did it?! Hell no!! What I saw was a couple women of a certain color accuse a doc (of yet a different color) of inappropriate behavior.; unfortunately, in this state, that’s what was required to remove the license. Are docs completely innocent of all wrongdoing??! Hell no, I don’t practice stupidity but there are far too many women ready to jump on a bandwagon w/disastrous consequences for those targeted, imo. And yes, I am a woman who doesn’t hesitate to complain about/to docs WHEN appropriate.

Barbara Reid Koressel
1d ago

I have seen Dr J for 32 yrs. He is an excellent physician and has always been most professional. It pains me to think at this time in my life, that I have to start with a new dr who knows nothing about me!

