Pensacola, FL

Pensacola DIB: Palafox Market expansion could raise $160K+ for park improvements

By Kevin Robinson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves and Downtown Improvement Board Executive Director Walker Wilson explained their visions for an expanded Palafox Market in Plaza Ferdinand on Monday ahead of a City Council vote on the issue later this week.

Council members are considering an ordinance change brought forward by the mayor's office that would amend a 1987 vote that heavily restricted use of Plaza Ferdinand "in order to preserve its landscaping, historical attributes, and general beauty."

In an agenda conference Monday, Reeves made the case to council members that it is possible to preserve the history and beauty of the park while also using it as an asset to make the city more economically and culturally vibrant.

"We have a park in the heart of our downtown that has remained passive — in (this) one person's opinion, overly restrictive," Reeves said. " ... We want to be a placemaking community and be vibrant, and we need to have opportunities to do so."

Reeves noted that he understands that there is a need to be sensitive to the history of the park and to preserve the tree canopy there.

According to documentation provided to council members, park usage was initially restricted following a 1987 festival that resulted in the city spending thousands of dollars to clean the facilities, re-seed the grass, care forthe plantings and refurbish the park.

Most of the questions from council members on Monday pertained to the scope of events that would be permitted at the plaza, and whether the updated ordinance would allow any citizen or organization to apply for a permit to host an event or public assembly there.

Reeves and city staff noted there is already language in the ordinance that allows people and organizations to apply for a permit to host events, though there are an array of restrictions. Among them are provisions limiting events to June, July and August; to no more than six events in a calendar year, and barring vendors, booths, stages and alcohol.

The Palafox Market expansion, which would be led by the DIB, would work differently. As currently proposed, the DIB would enter into an interlocal agreement with the city rather than apply for a permit to hold events.

"Such interlocal agreement will cover the sharing of responsibilities for upkeep of Plaza Ferdinand including, but not limited to, removal of litter and trash, repairs to structures damaged by vendors or patrons, and rehabilitating grasses and trees that are damaged or stressed by the location of booths and pedestrian traffic," the proposed language of the ordinance change says.

Reeves added that from the city's perspective, "We've already had conversations with our staff about making sure that we're checking on it regularly, that the impact to the tree canopy, the impact to the park itself is gonna be something that we're gonna really have eyes on."

Wilson, executive director of the DIB, said they too were sensitive to concerns about wear and tear on the park.

"We're going to look at requiring these vendors to all have an outdoor rug that will go underneath their tent, require them to all have the same tent so it's a uniform look as you're going through that park, especially since we haven't had events there," Wilson said. "We'd like it to look clean and as nice and presentable as possible."

According to Reeves and Wilson, there is a waiting list in excess of 60 vendors hoping for a spot to participate in Palafox Market, and expanding the market from its current location at Dr. Martin Luther King Plaza to include a sister site at Plaza Ferdinand would help meet demand and fund park maintenance and improvements.

"Once the DIB gets done paying off our part of the bathroom construction at MLK Plaza you're looking at, with this expansion plus the revenue from the other market, somewhere around $160,000 to $180,000 annually to spend on projects within both parks," Wilson said. "So, I think if there is any damage done, we certainly will have the revenue there to to fix anything. Or if there's any improvements that need to be done, we certainly would be happy to help with making those happen too."

Councilman Charles Bare asked if other sites, such as Community Maritime Park, had been considered as areas to expand Palafox Market. Reeves noted that an option like the Maritime Park was simply too far away to be practical.

"I think having them so disconnected, that they would be not walkable, or as walkable," Reeves said. "I think the idea is that you're building a synergy downtown. That if you're visiting one, you'll visit the other."

The mayor added, "I think, at the end of the day, we also have 60 people that want to have small businesses. We say we want to help small business and help cultivate entrepreneurship, economic development, things like that. I think that's a great opportunity for us."

The Council is set to vote on the first reading of the proposed ordinance change at its regular meeting at Thursday. If approved, the change and the and the interlocal agreement with the DIB will move to a second reading at a later date.

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

