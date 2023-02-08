ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's who's running for office in Mount Vernon, Indiana, in 2023

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — Here are the people who've filed to run for office this year in Mount Vernon.

There will be no primary election this year since there are no contested races in either of the major parties.

Mayor of Mount Vernon

Timothy Dunston (D)

Steve Loehr (R)

Mount Vernon Clerk Treasurer

Cristi Sitzman (D) (Incumbent)

Mount Vernon City Council

City Council District 1

David Dodd (R) (Incumbent)

City Council District 2

Dana Baldwin (R) (Incumbent)

City Council District 3

Andy Hoehn (R) (Incumbent)

City Council District 4

Rusty Levings (R) (Incumbent)

City Council At-Large

Jillian Brothers (R) (Incumbent)

This story was updated Feb. 8 to remove polling hours for primary voting since the city will have no primary election.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's who's running for office in Mount Vernon, Indiana, in 2023

