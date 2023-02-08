From Petty to Cindric: Winning drivers and teams from 64 years of the Daytona 500
The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will be held next Sunday and as unpredictable as the Great American Race is, one thing is for certain, a 65th winner will be crowned.
The "Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing" has earned that moniker and several others through a long, winding history that includes some of auto racing's greatest drivers and most memorable moments. Legends like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough, Mario Andretti, Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon have all stood in Victory Lane.
But perhaps what's made the event so special historically, is that there is plenty of room for the underdog as well. Whether it was Derrike Cope in 1990 or Trevor Bayne in 2011, upsets have and do happen in the 500.
Here are complete lists of winning drivers, teams and manufacturers from 64 .years of the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500 winners
- 1959: Lee Petty, No. 42 Petty Enterprises Oldsmobile
- 1960: Junior Johnson, No. 27 John Mansoni Chevrolet
- 1961: Marvin Panch, No. 20 Smokey Yunick Pontiac
- 1962: Fireball Roberts, No. 22 Jim Stephens Pontiac
- 1963: Tiny Lund, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
- 1964: Richard Petty, No. 43 Petty Enterprises Plymouth
- 1965: Fred Lorenzen, No. 28 Holman-Moody Ford
- 1966: Richard Petty, No. 43 Petty Enterprises Plymouth
- 1967: Mario Andretti, No. 11 Holman-Moody Ford
- 1968: Cale Yarborough, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Mercury
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough, No. 98 Junior Johnson & Associates Ford
- 1970: Pete Hamilton, No. 40 Petty Enterprises Plymouth
- 1971: Richard Petty, No. 43 Petty Enterprises Plymouth
- 1972: A.J. Foyt, No. 21 Wood Brothers Mercury
- 1973: Richard Petty, No. 43 Petty Enterprises Dodge
- 1974: Richard Petty, No. 43 Petty Enterprises Dodge
- 1975: Benny Parsons, No. 72 L.G. DeWitt Chevrolet
- 1976: David Pearson, No. 21 Wood Brothers Mercury
- 1977: Cale Yarborough, No. 11 Junior Johnson & Associates Chevrolet
- 1978: Bobby Allison, No. 15 Bud Moore Engineering Ford
- 1979: Richard Petty, No. 43 Petty Enterprises Oldsmobile
- 1980: Buddy Baker, No. 28 Ranier-Lundy Oldsmobile
- 1981: Richard Petty, No. 43 Petty Enterprises Buick
- 1982: Bobby Allison, No. 88 DiGard Motorsports Buick
- 1983: Cale Yarborough, No. 28 Ranier-Lundy Pontiac
- 1984: Cale Yarborough, No. 28 Ranier-Lundy Chevrolet
- 1985: Bill Elliott, No. 9 Melling Racing Ford
- 1986: Geoffrey Bodine, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- 1987: Bill Elliott, No. 9 Melling Racing Ford
- 1988: Bobby Allison, No. 12 Stavola Brothers Racing Buick
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- 1990: Derrike Cope, No. 10 Whitcomb Racing Chevrolet
- 1991: Ernie Irvan, No. 4 Morgan-McClure Motorsports Chevrolet
- 1992: Davey Allison, No. 28 Robert Yates Racing Ford
- 1993: Dale Jarrett, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet
- 1994: Sterling Marlin, No. 4 Morgan-McClure Motorsports Chevrolet
- 1995: Sterling Marlin, No. 4 Morgan-McClure Motorsports Chevrolet
- 1996: Dale Jarrett, No. 88 Robert Yates Racing Ford
- 1997: Jeff Gordon, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- 1998: Dale Earnhardt, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- 1999: Jeff Gordon, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- 2000: Dale Jarrett, No. 88 Robert Yates Racing Ford
- 2001: Michael Waltrip, No. 15 Dale Earnhardt Inc. Chevrolet
- 2002: Ward Burton, Bill Davis Racing Dodge
- 2003: Michael Waltrip, No. 15 Dale Earnhardt Inc. Chevrolet
- 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 8 Dale Earnhardt Inc. Chevrolet
- 2005: Jeff Gordon, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- 2006: Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- 2007: Kevin Harvick, No. 29 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- 2008: Ryan Newman, No. 12 Penske Racing Dodge
- 2009: Matt Kenseth, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
- 2010: Jamie McMurray, No. 1 Earnhardt Gannassi Racing Chevrolet
- 2011: Trevor Bayne, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
- 2012: Matt Kenseth, No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr., No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- 2015: Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
- 2016: Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- 2017: Kurt Busch, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
- 2018: Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- 2019: Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- 2020: Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- 2021: Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
- 2022: Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Drivers with multiple wins
- 7: Richard Petty
- 4: Cale Yarborough
- 3: Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, Denny Hamlin
- 2: Bill Elliott, Sterling Marlin, Michael Waltrip, Matt Kenseth, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Manufacturer wins
- 23: Chevrolet
- 17: Ford
- 4: Plymouth, Dodge
- 3: Mercury, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Buick, Toyota
Team wins
- 9: Petty Enterprises
- 8: Hendrick Motorsports
- 5: Wood Brothers Racing
- 4: Joe Gibbs Racing
- 3: Ranier-Lundy, Morgan-McClure Motorsports, Robert Yates Racing, Dale Earnhardt Inc., Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske
- 2: Holman-Moody, Junior Johnson & Associates, Melling Racing, Roush Fenway Racing
