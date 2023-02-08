NASCAR needs to move Busch Light Clash from L.A. to a bigger track | HEY, WILLIE!

HEY, WILLIE!

Did you see the average speed of the Busch Clash? I can do 21 mph on a horse!

They need to either find a bigger track or limit the field like the good old days of the Busch Clash.

STEVE

HEY, STEVE!

Justin Haley’s pole-winning speed was 67 mph inside the L.A. Coliseum, which is rather quick when you consider the weight of his car and that little quarter-mile oval. The physical issue was, yes, too many cars (27) on that small of a track for the main event.

The philosophical issue dates back to the first caveman who returned to a food-rich meadow for the second time, only to be ripped apart by a mad pack of jackalopes. Sometimes, you just have to take the win and move along. But human nature says we always go back.

Last year’s L.A. Clash was considered such an overall hit, there was no way NASCAR wouldn’t exercise the first of its subsequent two option years.

At least there were no jackalopes. The Coliseum crowd looked pretty good, the “show” came off well (maybe not to all of our tastes, but what is?), and the final TV numbers should be fine.

But the “racing” in that main event was a bit of a mess. It made Bristol look like the Mayberry Christmas Parade.

But hey, in the end, think of the folks who there to see it in person. How many Angelenos would love to be guaranteed an average speed of 21 mph through the heart of L.A.?

HEY, WILLIE!

What was NASCAR thinking when they put the Clash in the Coliseum? My 10-year-old grandson raced karts on a bigger track?

I know it’s for show and TV, but let’s get back to racing Cup cars on real tracks.

ROBERT

HEY, BOB!

Maybe you’re on to something. Same drivers, but smaller cars.

Now, devise a way to get all those sponsor logos onto smaller frames, and get back to us.

HEY, WILLIE!

Including the flag football “Pro Bowl,” Sunday had to be the worst Sunday for sports viewing of the entire year.

CYNICAL SAM

HEY, SAM!

The paint isn’t even dry on this initial attempt at an alternative Pro Bowl weekend, and folks are already contemplating Plan B. Oh wait, this was Plan B.

Personally, not only did I fail to tune in, I forgot it was even on.

The two all-star games that, theoretically, include hard physical contact — the NFL’s and NHL’s — have outlived their usefulness, obviously. But as long as there’s enough audience to justify network money, we’ll have to keep ignoring them.

HEY, WILLIE!

Your Rolex 24 article appeared in our Pensacola News Journal.

There's a lot more to that race than the LMDh cars. I'm 80 years old, went to my first Daytona 24-hour in 1968 and, like a lot of veteran fans, I’m much more interested in the two GT classes — Porsches, Ferraris, Aston-Martin, BMWs, McLarens, Lambos, etc.

Thanks.

WOODROW

HEY, WOODY!

I’m with you to a point. I love how you can see a GTD car at the Rolex and know it’s a Corvette or Lamborghini or Porsche, etc.

For the general media, however, attention is always focused on the cars that reach the checkers first. The GTD cars have no chance of beating those LMDh prototypes to the stripe, but on any occasion they race amongst just themselves, yes, they’re very entertaining.

We did, however, have a separate story detailing the winners of all five Rolex classes, but I reckon our Pensacola sister overlooked it.

HEY, WILLIE!

Ronnie Turcotte on Secretariat in 1973 at the Belmont, looking over his shoulder to see where the other horses were.

PAUL

HEY, PAUL!

This is in reference to the column two weeks ago discussing personal Mt. Rushmore moments in our sports memories. I listed a dozen, at least, which will go over big with the Stone Carvers union. But even then, I forgot some.

Franz Klammer’s downhill, pressurized ski to Gold in ’76 (could watch that one 24/7 on a loop); Sid Bream beating the throw to the plate; Frank Shorter’s impostor at the end of the ’72 marathon; the pace-car theft at Talladega; Crenshaw in tears at the ’95 Masters; Brandi Chastain’s goal; Tiger’s 6-iron from the fairway bunker at the Canadian; Cosell referring to the Vikings' No. 10 as Sir Francis Tarkenton; Manny Mota stepping in to pinch-hit.

We could be here all day, you know.

