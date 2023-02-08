ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Epigrapher to deliver Mount Union's Slater Lecture

By The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
ALLIANCE – An expert on Greek language will deliver the Slater Lecture on Feb. 28 at University of Mount Union.

Paul Iversen, a professor and chair of Classics at Case Western Reserve University, will speak at 7 p.m. in Presser Recital Hall in Cope Music Hall.

Iversen has worked with one of the world’s foremost Greek epigraphers, who invited him to work on the Packard Humanities Greek Epigraphy Project – a project to create a searchable database of all ancient Greek inscriptions.

His research interests and publications are in the areas of Greek and Latin Epigraphy and Hellenistic Culture and Society, where he serves as the epigraphist for the Lechaion Harbor and Land Settlement archaeological project. He also recently published several Greek and Latin inscriptions found on Corinth’s Temple Hill. He will present “The Antikythera Mechanism and Greek Hellenistic Astronomy and Engineering.”

Tickets are free, though required. Order at mountunion.edu/lecture-series.

