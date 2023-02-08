Applications open for Duval, Nassau, St. Johns homeowners seeking hurricane erosion grants

Florida has begun taking applications for a $50 million program to help share homeowners’ costs for repairing coastal erosion from Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole in areas including Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.

The Department of Environmental Protection’s grant program does not pay for home repairs but will split costs for sand placement or coastal armoring that were needed as a result of either hurricane.

The maximum grant for each property, which covers up to half of the costs, is $150,000.

The state agency, which started taking applications last week, has posted forms and full rules for the program online at FloridaDEP.gov/hurricane.

Florida’s Legislature created the Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program during a December special session to help storm-battered areas in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sarasota and Volusia counties.

“We are grateful we are able to help support recovery for these communities,” DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a release. “DEP has been in these communities since the storms hit, and we look forward to continuing our efforts through this new program to help expedite recovery for affected areas.”

DEP’s website includes tutorials and a Frequently Asked Questions document to help applicants work through the application portal.

Applications are being processed on a first-come, first-served basis, but low- and moderate-income homeowners will be given priority.