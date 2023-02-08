ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Margaritaville the musical: 4 things to know about new TheatreZone show

By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ADRt_0kgE297k00

The Jimmy Buffett musical that hit Broadway a few years ago arrives this month in Naples, full of songs about that famous cocktail, cheeseburgers and more.

"Escape to Margaritaville" arrives at TheatreZone on Feb. 9 and runs at various times through Feb. 19.

Mark Danni, TheatreZone founding artistic director, said he saw the Broadway version a few years ago and always wanted to bring it to the theater on the campus of The Community School of Naples. And just as "Mamma Mia!" was built around the lyrics of ABBA songs, "Escape to Margaritaville" delivers a story true to Buffett's music.

Plan ahead:125-plus things to do in Collier County in February: Cars, comedians, concerts and more

Where to eat:Got National Pizza Day plans? JLB's 12 favorite pies & slices for celebrating

“They took all these lyrics into account and got very clever with how they created this story," Danni said. "So when people are singing these songs, it’s like it was created for this show.”

Here's four things to know about the play:

How is tropic vibe created on stage?

Well of course, Buffett songs are known for their laid-back vibe and "Escape to Margaritaville" will feature his biggest ones like "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and others maybe not so familiar to the audience.

Gerritt VanderMeer, who plays Tully, said he even wasn't aware of Buffett's "Tin Cup Chalice" and "Coast of Marseilles."

"Tully is a singer-songwriter who is living on a tropical island somewhere in the Caribbean," said VanderMeer, a theater professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. "He’s kind of modeled on Jimmy Buffett."

VanderMeer even learned to play the guitar for his role, focusing on the songs in the musical's lineup.

What makes this TheatreZone version so special?

Danni invited his friend, Keith Thompson, to work as musical director.

Now based in Las Vegas, Thompson's numerous professional credits include serving as conductor and musical director for the first national tours of "Mamma Mia!" and "Cabaret." His more recent works includes serving as musical director and conductor for the Las Vegas companies of "Jersey Boys" at the Palazzo, "The Producers" at Paris Las Vegas and "Hairspray" at the Luxor.

Danni is the play's director, while his wife Karen Molnar Danni is choreographer.

And as Danni noted, even the band will be decked out in Hawaiian shirts.

“This is one of those shows here the band is visible to the audience, and that’s always great," VanderMeer added.

What will audiences take away from the show?

Audiences when they leave the show will be "in a great mood at the end of it and gets everyone singing the songs," Danni said, adding: “We’re prepared for them to sing during the show.”

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and that’s what it’s all about, it’s Jimmy Buffett music, it's about having a good time," VanderMeer said.

“Jimmy Buffett's music and his whole mystique really appeals to the Midwesterners as well as the beach bums.”

And part of the play even takes place in Cincinnati.

What else should you know before you go?

There's few tickets left for all "Escape to Margaritaville" performances at TheatreZone, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and 16-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and Feb. 18-19.

Tickets are $50-$65 at available at theatre.zone or at the box office, 888-966-3352, ext. 1.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Bubble Room returns to selling cakes behind Broadway Palm in Fort Myers

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:428b4bafcc248547934a7c3b Player Element ID: 6320053615112. The Bubble Room, a popular Captiva Island restaurant since opening in 1979, has been shut down since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian flooded the...
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Annual Mullet Festival Brings Good Times to Goodland

Thousands poured into Goodland for the 39th annual Mullet Festival February 3rd through February 5th. There was plenty of country music, dancing, drinking and eating. Stan’s is a family-owned waterfront restaurant and has operated since 1969. Goodland took a nasty hit from Hurricane Ian in September 2022 however, it...
GOODLAND, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:5a1941b7d641182fdec95ca4 Player Element ID: 6320050413112. Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Junkanoo Below Deck opens on Fort Myers Beach

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:e9fb5ebb3e1f1c7fa15f04ec Player Element ID: 6319995382112. The rebuild process is ongoing all over Southwest Florida, and on Wednesday, Junkanoo, a hot spot on Fort Myers Beach, opened its doors again...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Ready for a Change In Latitude? Head to Margaritaville Island Reserve

Head to the ultimate oasis at Margaritaville® Island Reserve Cap Cana By Karisma for a carefree, family-friendly, and unforgettable vacation experience. Inspired by Jimmy Buffett's lyrics, this luxurious coastal retreat features exceptional service and top-notch food and beverages. You'll really enjoy that cheeseburger in paradise!. Margaritaville Island Reserve is...
NAPLES, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Mexican Food on Marco Island, FL

In addition to its white sand beaches and pristine oceans, Marco Island, a tropical paradise off the coast of Florida, is renowned for its varied culinary scene. Mexican restaurants stand out among the island’s many dining options for their flavorful and genuine fare. These eateries are a must-visit for foodies since they provide a wide variety of traditional cuisine as well as contemporary takes on old favorites.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Outlier Brands

Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations Manager

Kim McGonnell Named Food and Beverage Operations Manager for Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts. Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts has announced the appointment of Kim McGonnell to the position of Food & Beverage Operations Manager — with a primary focus on the upcoming three destination restaurants at the corporation's flagship resort, 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island.
SANIBEL, FL
JustLuxe.com

An Idyllic Family Escape to Naples, Florida

Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Naples is the quintessential beach town, known for its soft, white-sand beaches, emerald waters, stunning sunsets, and endless acres of unspoiled landscapes. It’s also a destination frequented by luxury-seeking travelers looking to indulge in high-end shopping, world-class arts and culture, and sophisticated dining experiences....
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New music school settles into Naples home

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:b8c4b6b28f90820efd512393 Player Element ID: 6319949808112. A new, Naples-based music academy for young adults with special educational needs is settling into its new and temporary home while waiting for its...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FlixBus to move Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall

FlixBus intercity bus service will move its Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall beginning Thursday. Fort Myers is a stop along three major FlixBus lines in Florida. St. Petersburg to Miami operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and includes stops at Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport. The second line runs all week from Orlando International Airport to downtown Miami with stops at University of Central Florida, Orlando International Drive, University of South Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Miami International Airport and downtown Miami. The third line operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and runs from Miami International Airport to Tallahassee with stops in Hollywood, Naples, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Sarasota, Tampa and Gainesville.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The Paradise Coast Sports Complex is so much more than a sports facility!. Based in Naples, the massive complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields for the enjoyment of local athletes and athletes from across the country!. In addition to sports, the Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts...
NAPLES, FL
espnswfl.com

14 Romantic Spots In Fort Myers For Valentine’s Day

14 Romantic Spots In Fort Myers For Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, just about a week away. According to National Day Calendar, Valentine’s Day began as St. Valentine’s Day, a liturgical celebration of one or more early Christian saints named Valentinus. February 14th first became associated with romantic love during the High Middle Ages as the tradition of courtly love was then flourishing. During 18th century England, this day evolved into an occasion in which lovers expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, and sending Valentine cards.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Auctioneer business rebrands, changes name

Cape Coral-based Scott Robertson Auctioneers has rebranded to a new name: Champion Fundraising Auctions. The company has helped nonprofits, schools, and charities nationwide raise more than $500 million over the past 29 years and the new name, according to a statement, “reflects the company’s mission to be a champion for the causes of the organizations they work alongside.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bimini Bait Shack reopens after Hurricane Ian

Bimini Bait Shack, a seafood restaurant, tiki bar and grill situated at the foot of the Sanibel Causeway, reopened four months after Hurricane Ian. The restaurant endured an estimated 9 to 10 feet of storm surge and 140 mph winds, with minimal water entry but major damage to its roof.
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy