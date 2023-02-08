ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to name a bug after your ex this Valentine's Day? Get in on fun with Salisbury Zoo.

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times
 2 days ago
The Salisbury Zoological Park has a special, therapeutic treat for all of the scorned singles out there this month.

In a new Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser, zookeepers are inviting the community to purchase mealworms or crickets to be named after their exes and fed to animals.

Chomp Your Ex is a fundraiser for the Chesapeake American Association of Zookeepers chapter. Funds raised will benefit enrichment for the animals at the Salisbury Zoo, as well as far-reaching conservation efforts.

Each person who purchases a “chomp” through the fundraiser will get a personalized video and a few photos of a mealworm or cricket being fed to one of the animals at the Zoo. People can choose from the mealworm or cricket to be fed to a tawny frogmouth, spotted turtle, basilisk, cotton-top tamarin or black-tufted marmoset.

"This fundraiser is a way for our community to connect with our animals in a fun way," said Zookeeper Cheyanne Storm. "We're excited to see visitors come to the zoo and recognize the animal featured in their video."

OCEAN CITY:Thousands of snow geese on Eastern Shore a spectacular sight

PET THERAPY:Meet the Ocean City Fire Department's new four-legged hero, therapy dog Max

The fundraiser also highlights some of the Zoo’s lesser-known animals, said zookeeper Jessie Meyer. Plus, the animals benefit from the enrichment of eating the mealworms and crickets.

Chomps can be purchased for $5 or $10 at bit.ly/ChompYourEx. The fundraiser runs from now through Friday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. Each video will also include a zookeeper sharing information about the featured animal.

“In addition to benefiting our animals and conservation efforts, this fundraiser is a great way for us as zookeepers to connect with the community,” Meyer said.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

