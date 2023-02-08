ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

A target of criticism, Miller Kopp is fitting into his role, and Indiana keeps winning

By Tyler Tachman
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
BLOOMINGTON — Miller Kopp was walking down the sideline near Indiana’s bench when the horn sounded. This was back in mid-January and IU had just beaten Wisconsin. It was a win the Hoosiers desperately needed, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Kopp’s stat line? Far from inspiring.

He took two shots from the field, both 3s. He made one. He finished the game with three points and one rebound.

But as the game ended, one of the graduate manager’s had a message for Kopp: “Way to play your role."

Fairly or not, Kopp has been a target of criticism during his time at IU. But the message following that game against Wisconsin hits at the heart of what Kopp has done this season. He hasn’t always put up eye-popping numbers. But he has played his role. And he has done so markedly well.

Insider:Soft? Not these Hoosiers. And they take their cue from Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Doyel:Our eyes are telling us what numbers confirm — Trayce Jackson-Davis is an IU great.

Fast forward to Tuesday against Rutgers. Starting guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway combined for just 11 points, meaning someone else likely needed to step up on the perimeter. Kopp answered the bell, putting up one of his best performances of the season. He had 18 points on just nine shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3. He also posted a team-high +11 in plus/minus.

Not only that, but in Indiana’s 66-60 win over Rutgers, Kopp made tough plays against a program notoriously known for its toughness. Suddenly, the Hoosiers have won seven of their past eight games and are one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten. Tuesday was a game Indiana very well might’ve lost in previous seasons. But the Hoosiers made enough plays, in part due to Kopp.

“He's a competitor,” Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Kopp. “He's going to do whatever coach asks him to do. And not only was he hitting shots but what really stood out to me was his effort on the defensive end of the floor, how he's sitting down and he was guarding. He was really, really locked in on the defensive end and when you're playing like that on both sides of the ball, a player like him, he really impacts the game at a high level.”

Kopp is an old head in this league. This season is his fifth in college basketball, as he took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted because of COVID-19. His first three seasons were at Northwestern, where he was known as a sniper, making more than 100 3s in his time with the Wildcats.

He transferred to IU following the hiring of Mike Woodson and was expected to be someone to help turn around the 3-point shooting woes that had plagued the Hoosiers for seasons. He shot 36.1% from deep last season, which was fine. But that his offensive game lacked variety coupled with the fact he was featured alongside another stationary shooter — Parker Stewart — made Kopp not as effective as some had hoped.

But there were also unquantifiable aspects Kopp had to face about adjusting to a new program.

“The Miller Kopp at Northwestern had a different role than the Miller Kopp at Indiana, based on the personnel, the play style, those things,” Kopp said. “Which is what I came here for in terms of the culture, the program and the step in the direction of having the goals to win a national title. So that was different, obviously. So having that difference, obviously, I knew that there was gonna be some changes in terms of my involvement in the offense and what I was asked to do and how involved I was in certain things.”

This season, Kopp has found his niche. He is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from 3 — at 45.8% this season. He is averaging 8.3 points per game and has seemed to flash more variety in his offensive repertoire. Even with the absence of Xavier Johnson, Kopp has been aided by being on the court with other playmaking guards that can also shoot, such as Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Kopp has been an important part of IU’s improved 3-point shooting.

Still, he has been somewhat of a scapegoat when things go wrong, likely because he has been a low-volume shooter. And if he isn’t shooting, his presence might not necessarily be felt.

But Kopp knows his role.

"For me, it’s to be opportunistic," he said before the season. "When the ball finds me, make a play and shoot when I’m open. So, pretty simple.”

Entering the season, Kopp expressed some pressure had been relieved because he knew this would be his final season.

“I’m just playing free,” Kopp said. "… I realize at the end of the day, it’s just a game. And I love it, work at it every single day. And I’m always thinking about it, always trying to improve. But it’s something that you can’t put all of your chips into in terms of mentally, emotionally because there’s ups and there’s downs. And you can’t control a lot of what happens in the game, but you can control your mindset and how you think of things when they happen and how you respond.”

Kopp’s toughness was evident Tuesday as it has been during his time at IU. He attributes it to growing up with three brothers. They played basketball in their driveway late at night and multiple times the police were called because of the ruckus. One year for Christmas, his father gave them boxing gloves, though it didn’t last long.

“That really shaped me to who I am because without them, without my brothers, you know, I'm not who I am today, and even my mom, she works her tail off,” Kopp said. “She works the hardest in my family. It really is just in my nature to grind and work and be that dude who is willing to do whatever to win.”

It’s obvious Jackson-Davis is Indiana’s centerpiece. But if others around him do their job, there doesn't need to be another star. And if Indiana does that, Kopp doesn't need to be Superman. He just needs to play his role.

“He doesn't get a lot of shots, but he's efficient,” Woodson said. “He makes shots what he has to make them, and that's huge for a team when you are trying to win.”

Comments / 0

 

