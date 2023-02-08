ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

Judge dismisses Capano lawsuit against Middletown over the developer's apartment project

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyT4A_0kgE20BD00

A Chancery Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit over a denied apartment project from one of Delaware's largest residential developers against the town of Middletown.

Capano Residential, which operates more than 6,000 multifamily apartments, in 2021 proposed building 192 apartments on open land next to the Dove Run shopping center off Route 299 in Middletown.

The Capano-owned property was approved as commercial space in 2002 and holds a commercial zoning designation that requires Capano to obtain a conditional-use permit to construct apartments. The Middletown Town Council last year denied Capano's permit application, a decision the developer challenged in Chancery Court.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Capano fights Middletown for the right to build apartments next to Dove Run shopping center

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled last week that the court, which is a court of equity not a court of law, lacked the jurisdiction to rule on Capano's claims.

Courts of equity order remedies — a specific action or monetary damages — on principles of fairness, equity and precedent in situations not covered by the rule of law. Zurn ruled that relief is available through the law and therefore the case is not within the Court of Chancery's purview.

The decision follows the same line of thinking as a case that Zurn also dismissed last week brought against the city of Newark by a University of Delaware fraternity over the city's denial of a special-use permit.

Capano can transfer the matter to Superior Court, which is a court of law, within 60 days of the decision.

In the lawsuit, Capano called the town's denial of the apartment project "arbitrary and capricious." The company argued the denial ran counter to recent precedent established by the Middletown Town Council, citing four garden apartment projects approved in other locations that share the same type of commercial zoning.

Among the precedent-setting developments is Capano's Westown apartment complex, which the developer said the Dove Run project would be similar to. Their plans called for eight apartment buildings with 24 units each (primarily one- and two-bedroom units with a few three-bedroom units). The complex would also have a community center and a pool.

CAPANO PROJECTS: Brandywine Country Club housing plan finally approved. Up next, the school debate.

"There is nothing about this site or this proposed use that is any different than the garden apartments that you have approved previously," John Paradee, a lawyer representing Capano, told the Town Council last year.

Mayor Kenneth Branner Jr. shared concerns about traffic and displeasure that residents of the neighboring Estates of Dove Run community bought their homes under the impression the land would be developed as a shopping center, not apartments. Other council members stated a preference to stick with the current commercial zoning and argued the project was in conflict with the town's comprehensive plan.

The Town Council denied the application in a unanimous vote.

Like knowing what stores, restaurants and developments are coming and going in Delaware? Join our Facebook group What's Going There in Delaware and subscribe to our What's Going There in Delaware newsletter.

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com. Follow him on Twitter @holveck_brandon.

Comments / 2

me
1d ago

What a shame Capano didn’t get his way like he usually does. Builds subpar homes and apartments does what ever he wants. Don’t forget he help his brother cover up a murder! Most of his older apartments in Delaware are section 8 run down buildings

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware

Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Denver

Judge orders former social worker to pay councilwoman $3 million in defamation lawsuit

A district judge has ordered former Arapahoe County Human Services caseworker Robin Niceta to pay $3 million to Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky after Jurinsky sued Niceta for slander, libel and outrageous conduct. Jurinsky's legal action said Niceta slandered her by allegedly filing a false report accusing Jurinsky of abusing her infant son."In my lifetime I will not see $3 million from Robin Niceta," said Jurinsky, who said she was not concerned about the monetary award but wanted "to hold Robin accountable for her actions against me."In 2022, Jurinsky appeared on a radio talk show and called then-Aurora Police Chief...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
WHYY

Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s

Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
ELKTON, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked

Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z approves site, amenities plans

At its Jan. 26 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the following plans:. A final site plan for Covered Bridge Inn, a wedding and special events venue, which consists of a 5-bedroom bed-and-breakfast inn, three barns, a maintenance building, patio, innkeeper's office and apartment, grassed event area and parking along Fisher Road near Lewes.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area. 
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95

Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton planners approve YourSpace preliminary application

The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary site-plan application for YourSpace Storage to build a self-storage facility on Route 16, but not without conditions. Developer Peak Management must submit lighting, landscaping and stormwater plans for public hearings at the time of final site-plan review. Peak Management is...
MILTON, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy