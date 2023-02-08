Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Related
Police: Northwest Indiana toddler fatally shoots self
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 2-year-old northwestern Indiana girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun she found in her home, authorities said Thursday. Grace Rodriguez of Portage was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officers were dispatched to the […]
WNDU
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
abc57.com
Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
abc57.com
Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
iusbpreface.net
A closer look at crime in South Bend
South Bend is a city with a rich history and a diverse population. It has been shaped by the forces of industry, migration and political and social change. The history of crime in South Bend reflects these broader trends, as well as the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.
regionnewssource.org
Merrillville Woman Charged With Murder
On October 19, 2022 at approximately 10:27 AM, Gary Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 2200 block of Tennessee Street. The victim’s girlfriend, Alexis Sanders, was on scene and initiated the call to 911. Officers rendered aid to the victim until Gary Fire Department Medics arrived on scene to assume responsibility for care. The 30-year-old black male, later identified as Dominique Davis of Gary, was declared deceased at Methodist Hospital Northlake the same day.
Police: 2-year-old dies following accidental shooting in Portage
No other children were inside the home at the time of the incident.
abc57.com
Surveillance and body cam footage shows SBPD officers punching suspect; activists demand action
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Activists call for justice, after the release of a video showing police officers punching a black man in South Bend. Marciio Perry—called Donte by his family and friends—was walking to his car when he was approached by several SBPD officers—who then proceeded to pin him to the hood of his car and punch him—in a situation they called a “misunderstanding.”
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in House Hit by Gunfire
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with gunshots striking a Michigan City residence several weeks ago. Ti Yon Riley, 23, of Gary is in custody. Michigan City Police said the investigation shows Riley from the front passenger seat of a car shot over the vehicle and struck a house five times. This occurred on December 1st in the 600 block of York Street on the city’s north side.
22 WSBT
Update: One hurt in crash on US 20 bypass
A crash on the US 20 bypass stopped traffic for about an hour west of South Bend. St. Joseph County Police say at about 5:00 Thursday evening a Chevy Impala and Chevy Equinox were involved in a crash south of Toll Road exit. Police say the driver of Impala was...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man arrested on several charges in Marshall County
A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County on a number of charges Monday morning. Those charges include possession of methamphetamine, driving white H-T-V, identity deception, possession of false government identification, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. It was around 1 a.m. when a deputy pulled over a...
regionnewssource.org
SWAT Called For Wanted Man After Robbery
On Monday February 6th, 2023 at approximately 10:33 AM, Porter County Central Dispatch received a report that a male had attacked a female and stole her cell phone near the intersection of Samuelson Road and Laurel Avenue in Portage. At that time, an off-duty Portage Police Officer was in the immediate area in his fully marked police vehicle and he was able to responded to the scene within seconds.
WNDU
2 arrested in 1975 cold case death investigation of North Webster teen
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men who are allegedly responsible for the death of a North Webster teen back in 1975 were arrested on Monday. The investigation into the death of Wawasee High School student Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, has spanned nearly a half century. Mitchell left work around...
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
2 men accused of drowning 17-year-old girl arrested 48 years later
Indiana State Police Investigators found a break in a 47-year-old cold case that led to the arrest of two suspected murderers.
regionnewssource.org
Merrillville Police Investigating Fatal Crash
On Tuesday, 2/7/2023, at approximately 12:45 AM, the Merrillville Police Department was dispatched to the 8100 block of Georgia Street in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. Merrillville Police units and the Merrillville Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and located a vehicle with extensive damage...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating theft, asking for help in identifying woman
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. If you have any information, please contact Goshen Police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, referencing case number 22GOS04804.
22 WSBT
Locust Road reopens after SWAT presence
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Locust Road was temporarily shut down between Kern Road and Roosevelt Road, south of South Bend. St. Joseph County dispatch says SWAT was on scene at Sunset Village mobile home park. Police were originally called just before 7:30 p.m. for an assault call.
22 WSBT
Councilmembers hold South Bend 2045 Public Visioning Workshop
The latest South Bend 2045 public visioning workshop was hosted by First district councilman Canneth Lee at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association. Lee says these workshops gives them a chance to talk to residents about the projects important to them and the timelines they have for them. “I want programs...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor officials investigate disturbance, 27-year-old found dead
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Police investigated the sound of a woman screaming while patrolling the area of 384 Marshall Street on Sunday, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. When officers located the source of the screaming, they found 27-year-old Benton Harbor resident Denell Newson dead inside of...
Comments / 0