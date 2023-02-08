Read full article on original website
Harry Kalas’s Bryn Mawr-Born Son Has ‘High Hopes’ for Album Evoking His Dad’s Memory
Broadcasting legend Harry Kalas’s iconic voice drove Philadelphia Phillies games for almost four decades. His son, Kane, of Bryn Mawr, is continuing his father’s vocal legacy by way of an 18-track album. High Hopes will include sports classics such as the Eagles’ fight song and throwbacks like “Take...
Student-led CARES Coalition of Pottstown, Hill Students Plan Concert to Help Area Homeless
About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert for Feb. 17, 7–9 PM at the high school.
DeSales University to Host Free March Information Sessions
DeSales University is hosting free events in March for those who are eager to pursue their education. The university offers over 100 bachelor’s, graduate, and certificate options. Many of the degree programs can be completed virtually or in the evening. The virtual information sessions for potential students will be...
Pan African Film & Arts Festival from 2/9 to 2/20
The 31st Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival will be held at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza from Thursday, February 9th to Monday, February 20th. The purpose of the festival is to showcase and to preserve films and art that portray the Pan-African culture during Black History Month. The Pan-African Film & Arts Festival was founded by Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), Ja'net Dubois (Good Times), and executive director Ayuko Babu.
