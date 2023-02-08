ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Boys’ Basketball 3A Sectional to move to Washington, IN

HUNTINGBURG, Ind., (WEHT) – Southridge High School’s Memorial Gym was planned to host the 2023 IHSAA’s Boys Basketball 3A Sectional #31, but those plans have recently changed. While access to Memorial Gym complies with ADA standards, meaning the seats in the stadium are accessible, officials were informed in January that wheelchair access to the floors […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wrul.com

Local Sports Recap – February 8, 2023

Last night the Carmi-White County boys basketball fell on the road last night to Eldorado by a final score of 51-44. Bryce Conner led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points. Landon Driscoll scored 10. Mitchel Edwards scored 5. Tyler Goemaat and Trey Dixon both scored 4. Gavin Holloman scored...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Journal & Courier

Breaking down Lafayette area girls basketball regionals

Five area girls basketball teams won sectional championships last Saturday. Here's a breakdown of each path for those squads to win regional championships. The winners of each regional championship game advances to the north semistate at either Logansport, Frankfort, Huntington North or LaPorte on Feb. 18. The draw and sites for those four-team semistate brackets will be revealed on Sunday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Carmel wants to cancel game contracts with Center Grove in all sports. 'Came as a shock.'

It appears the longtime athletic rivalry between Center Grove and Carmel could be coming to an end. Center Grove principal Jeff Henderson, in an email addressed to Center Grove families Thursday afternoon, said “our athletic director (Joe Bronkella) was informed by the athletic director at Carmel High School that Carmel desires to cancel their contracts with CGHS in all sports.”
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy