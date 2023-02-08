Read full article on original website
Related
IHSAA basketball top performers: Buzzer-beaters, career scoring records and milestones
Get your votes in by noon Friday for the high school boys basketball player of the week for Jan. 30-Feb. 4:. Cast your vote in poll at bottom of article or click here to vote. Jack Benter, Brownstown Central: The junior Purdue recruit hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 43 points as Brownstown Central defeated Columbus East 92-47.
Boys’ Basketball 3A Sectional to move to Washington, IN
HUNTINGBURG, Ind., (WEHT) – Southridge High School’s Memorial Gym was planned to host the 2023 IHSAA’s Boys Basketball 3A Sectional #31, but those plans have recently changed. While access to Memorial Gym complies with ADA standards, meaning the seats in the stadium are accessible, officials were informed in January that wheelchair access to the floors […]
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – February 8, 2023
Last night the Carmi-White County boys basketball fell on the road last night to Eldorado by a final score of 51-44. Bryce Conner led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points. Landon Driscoll scored 10. Mitchel Edwards scored 5. Tyler Goemaat and Trey Dixon both scored 4. Gavin Holloman scored...
Breaking down Lafayette area girls basketball regionals
Five area girls basketball teams won sectional championships last Saturday. Here's a breakdown of each path for those squads to win regional championships. The winners of each regional championship game advances to the north semistate at either Logansport, Frankfort, Huntington North or LaPorte on Feb. 18. The draw and sites for those four-team semistate brackets will be revealed on Sunday.
IHSAA girls basketball: Indiana Miss Basketball shaping up as a 2-person race
A pair of frontrunners have seemingly emerged in the 2023 IndyStar Miss Basketball chase with South Bend Washington's Rashunda Jones and Zionsville's Laila Hull taking the lead. Both have performed at remarkably high levels throughout their careers and enjoyed spectacular senior seasons. Let's take a closer look at both candidates:
SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 7): Lake Central moves into Top 10
The playoffs tipped off with a fair share of drama, including a top-five matchup that went to double overtime. Lawrence North, Gibson Southern and Valparaiso all vault into the rankings after winning sectionals. SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. ...
Carmel wants to cancel game contracts with Center Grove in all sports. 'Came as a shock.'
It appears the longtime athletic rivalry between Center Grove and Carmel could be coming to an end. Center Grove principal Jeff Henderson, in an email addressed to Center Grove families Thursday afternoon, said “our athletic director (Joe Bronkella) was informed by the athletic director at Carmel High School that Carmel desires to cancel their contracts with CGHS in all sports.”
H.S. basketball polls: Washington moves to No. 5 in 3A; Buchanan girls No. 2 in Division 3
Boys basketball notes: Chase Konieczny becoming 'the guy' at South Bend Saint Joseph INDIANA BOYS BASKETBALL AP polls ...
Girls basketball regionals are Saturday. What to know about the Central Indiana teams
Hello again, everybody! We have made it through sectionals and are onto Saturday's one-round regional. Here's what to know about each of Central Indiana's sectional champions. Homestead (19-5) vs. Fishers (22-3), 4 p.m. at Marion. Neither Fishers nor Homestead were the favorites entering sectionals, but both advanced with some highly...
Comments / 0