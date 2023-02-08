ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

'As a Black man, I'm appalled': Report shows gap between Black, white student achievement

By Christian Smith, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlzQ6_0kgE0v2R00

Black Buncombe County and Asheville City school students are significantly less likely to hit performance metrics and are more likely to be disciplined at school than their white peers, a new report by Buncombe County staff shows.

In Asheville City Schools, only 11% of Black students grades three to eight were considered proficient in math in the 2021-22 school year based on end-of-year standardized tests, compared to the 66% of white students who were considered proficient. That's a 55 percentage point gap. Similarly, only 13% of Black students in the same grades were considered proficient in reading, compared to 75% of white students, a 62 percentage point gap.

In Buncombe County Schools, the gaps were 40 percentage points in math and 36 percentage points in reading.

"As a Black man, I'm appalled at what I see when I look at the numbers," said Al Whitesides, the first African American to serve as a commissioner for Buncombe County. "Every year, the schools come before us, and every year we hear the same song. We spend over $100 million a year ... so it's not a question that Buncombe County is committed to our students.

"My concern is, 'What's happening with both school systems?'" he asked.

The report was presented Feb. 7 at a briefing before the regular Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting as an update on the county's Educated & Capable Community Strategic Plan Focus Area, which looks to improve educational achievement and quality of life of all age groups.

Over fiscal year 2023, Buncombe County invested over $106 million in education, the report noted. Both Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson and Asheville City Schools Interim Superintendent Jim Causby were present at the briefing, and though neither answered Whitesides' question, they both acknowledged the gaps that exist.

"When you're trying to raise proficiency, it's a slow process," Causby said. "There are things you can put in place to make it happen. You have to have a school board and a superintendent that demand those things and set those as priorities. You then have to inculcate that belief in the whole system. You have to constantly get people to understand and believe it."

Some progress is taking place, as Causby said that the 2021-2022 school year saw record growth in Black student achievement, the highest growth in Asheville City Schools history.

Both Causby and Whitesides noted that poverty is likely the cause of these gaps, and that although historically disadvantaged groups like Black people are more likely to be in poverty than white people, poor people across racial boundaries struggle in the public school system.

In addition to the gaps in educational achievement, Black students are significantly more likely than white peers to be out of school and to be disciplined, the report said, either through short term suspension or referrals to law enforcement.

Per 1,000 students, Asheville City Schools referred 17.1 Black students to law enforcement during the 2021-22 school year, in comparison to the 2.29 white students it referred over the same time period.

Buncombe County Schools saw even higher numbers of referrals, but a smaller racial gap, in the 2021-22 school year. Per 1,000 students, the district referred 23.4 Black students to law enforcement compared to 9.2 white students.

To address these gaps, Causby and Jackson said their districts are taking a look or have taken a look at codes of conduct to see where punishments can be changed or where unwanted behaviors can be dealt with in alternative ways.

One way, Causby mentioned, is a "reset room," where students can go and work out their feelings on punching bags and exercise equipment. Both districts are also investing in training for staff on bias and alternate ways of dealing with unwanted behavior.

Causby and presenter Rachael Nygaard, the county's director of strategic partnerships, stressed that it is the job of a whole community, not a single organization, to improve education. The county has been working with two nonprofits, the local United for Youth Network and the statewide MyFutureNC, to help close the gaps.

"While we contribute more than a quarter of the county budget towards education each year ... the amount of direct services that we deliver is smaller that in some of our focus areas on the Strategic Plan," Nygaard said. "It takes collective action across all sectors and collective ownership across all sectors."

Many metrics continue to be down from pre-pandemic highs, too, as the pandemic has continued to impact student achievement and behavior, the report and the two superintendents said.

The county's role, the report said, should be to prioritize education in the county's plans; create or support things like affordable housing, economic development and libraries; continue to fund education; promote equity, diversity and inclusion in systems, policies and practices and provide collaborative leadership in the effort to reduce achievement gaps.

By the Numbers

Student Demographics (2021-22)

  • Asheville City Schools:
  • 61% white
  • 20% Black
  • 9% Hispanic
  • 7% mixed
  • 2% Asian
  • 1% other
  • Buncombe County Schools:
  • 65% white
  • 21% Hispanic
  • 7% Black
  • 5% mixed
  • 1% Asian
  • 1% other

Percent of Students Economically Disadvantaged (2021-22):

  • Asheville City Schools: 32%
  • Buncombe County Schools: 48%
  • Charter schools: 31%

Kindergartners Considered Ready Across Both Districts (2022-23)

  • 71% of white students
  • 52% of Black students
  • 51% of Hispanic students
  • 59% of all other students

Percent of Students Grades Three to Eight Considered Math Proficient (2021-22)

  • Asheville City Schools:
  • 81% of Asian students
  • 66% of white students
  • 36% of Hispanic students
  • 30% of mixed students
  • 11% of Black students
  • Buncombe County Schools:
  • 77% of Asian students
  • 64% of Native American students
  • 61% of white students
  • 42% of mixed students
  • 39% of Hispanic students
  • 21% of Black students

Percent of Students Grades Three to Eight Considered Reading Proficient (2021-22)

  • Asheville City Schools:
  • 75% of white students
  • 69% of Asian students
  • 43% of Hispanic students
  • 40% of mixed students
  • 13% of Black students
  • Buncombe County Schools:
  • 68% of Asian students
  • 57% of white students
  • 56% of Native American students
  • 41% of mixed students
  • 31% of Hispanic students
  • 21% of Black students

Percent of Students Grade 11 Considered College Ready (2021-22)

  • Asheville City Schools:
  • 76% of white students
  • 33% of Hispanic students
  • 32% of mixed students
  • 12% of Black students
  • Buncombe County Schools:
  • 78% of Asian students
  • 55% of white students
  • 33% of mixed students
  • 30% of Hispanic students
  • 25% of Black students

Graduation Rates (2021-22)

  • Asheville City Schools:
  • 95% of Hispanic students
  • 94.9% of white students
  • 86.4% of Black students
  • 75% of mixed students
  • Buncombe County Schools:
  • 94.4% of Asian students
  • 89.7% of white students
  • 88.3% of Hispanic students
  • 87% of Black students
  • 82.2% of mixed students

Christian Smith is the general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Questions or comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or 828-274-2222.

Comments / 51

Anita Rose
1d ago

It’s not about your skin pigment- it’s about lifestyle. Are there 2 parents at home or one? Is there focus and discussion on school and learning or not at home? Are the children distracted or are they disciplined? Are the kids in bed at 9 or running around? Do your kids want to work or want government funding? What are your values? Do you do what you preach or not? It’s parenting, not the schools that make or break the kids.

Reply(6)
33
default-avatar
tlgprov2121
1d ago

Absolutely ! Reading starts in the HOME and Math ends in The HOME!!! A love for reading or just simple repetition, then mastery of the subject of math is solidified with Practice at HOME

Reply
22
Alllivesmatter
1d ago

it starts in the HOME, Children learn hate & racism at home, and just as much as the school work Not getting done, parents are teaching illiteracy.

Reply
19
Related
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Detention Deputy Charged, Jury Gets Murder Case, BunCo May Buy AVL School

(Graham County, NC) -- A death connected to a car fire in Graham County is being investigated by the SBI. The sheriff's office says a 27-year-old woman was found dead Sunday near a trailer park in Robbinsville. Deputies had initially discovered that same woman's car was on fire along Tatham Gap Road just the day before. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Taco Boy to open restaurants in Greenville, Asheville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Charleston-area restaurant chain is set to open two new locations in the Carolinas. Taco Boy has they will open restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, and another in Asheville, North Carolina. The restaurant announced on Facebook that Taco Boy Biltmore Park is set to open this...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In North Carolina That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

Owned by the State of North Carolina, Green River Game Land contains 14,331 acres and lies along the Blue Ridge Escarpment in Henderson and Polk counties. This beautiful acreage and crystal, clear Green River are utilized by wildlife lovers of all kinds from hunters to swimmers. Also hiking is very popular year-round on approximately 13 miles of developed trails offered here between the Big Hungry section of the game land and Green River Cove. Let’s take a look at this wild and wooded wonderland as it transforms into an abstract ice palace in the winter.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy