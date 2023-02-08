ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
TAPinto.net

Weekend Update: From the Playing Fields of Princeton to the Super Bowl Spotlight

Princeton, NJ –Lots going on this weekend in Princeton, including a trio of art openings at the Arts Council on Saturday afternoon, February 11, the final four performances of Between Two Knees at McCarter, various music performances throughout the weekend, and a women’s basketball game at Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon So we direct your attention to Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, where the Super Bowl will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. What to know: First and foremost, don’t ruin your day. The hype will begin shortly after noon on Sunday, but the game won’t begin until...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Big Game Bound: Super Bowl insights from Geoff Schwartz and Shawne Merriman

We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center. During Tuesday’s show, […]
WDTN

Eagles head coach was star player at Mount Union

he University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio has plenty of championship history when it comes to football. But they have never produced a Super Bowl-winning head coach. That could all change this week if the Eagles can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
MONTCO.Today

Lafayette Hill Retiree — Abandoned as a Baby in 1932 — Heads to Arizona on Gift Tickets from the NFL

Jim Scott and daughter Maryland Haig, holding their Super Bowl LVII "tickets," given by the NFL itself. As a 12-week-old, Jim Scott was abandoned on a Pittsburgh doorstep. Now age 90, NFL leaders heard of his rough beginnings and presented the long-term Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets. Jeff Neiburg covered the largess in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Johnson City Press

Majority of coaches leaning toward Chiefs in Super Bowl matchup

It’s the annual tradition of the local experts making their Super Bowl picks. We surveyed the area’s high school coaches to see who they favor in this year’s big game. While the Philadelphia Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite according to the Caesar’s Sportsbook, more of the coaches put their faith in the Kansas City Chiefs. Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins summed it up best, “Offense wins games, defense wins championships. I believe that quarterbacks win Super Bowls.”
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

