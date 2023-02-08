Read full article on original website
Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX
You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Son Of Former NFL Star Changing Positions For College Team
Penn State athlete Cristian Driver is switching positions for the 2023 season. Cristian Driver, the son of former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, spent time at defensive back last season. He announced on Tuesday that he "fully switched over" to wide receiver. Coming out of Liberty ...
Super Bowl LVII to be played on OSU turfgrass
Oklahoma State University's turfgrass is playing a huge part on Super Bowl Sunday.
Weekend Update: From the Playing Fields of Princeton to the Super Bowl Spotlight
Princeton, NJ –Lots going on this weekend in Princeton, including a trio of art openings at the Arts Council on Saturday afternoon, February 11, the final four performances of Between Two Knees at McCarter, various music performances throughout the weekend, and a women’s basketball game at Jadwin Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon So we direct your attention to Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, where the Super Bowl will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. What to know: First and foremost, don’t ruin your day. The hype will begin shortly after noon on Sunday, but the game won’t begin until...
Big Game Bound: Super Bowl insights from Geoff Schwartz and Shawne Merriman
We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center. During Tuesday’s show, […]
Eagles head coach was star player at Mount Union
he University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio has plenty of championship history when it comes to football. But they have never produced a Super Bowl-winning head coach. That could all change this week if the Eagles can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Other Eagles Players Speak Ahead of Super Bowl
Coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and other Philadelphia Eagles players are set to once again speak to the media on Thursday as the Birds continue to prepare for their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Watch the presser LIVE starting at 6 p.m. in the video embedded above.
Eagles Fan Favorite Wants To Return To Team Before Retirement
A Philadelphia Eagles fan favorite said he wants to return to the franchise before his NFL retirement.
Brian Westbrook explains what makes this Eagles team so dominant
Brian Westbrook says this season’s Eagles team has it all. The two-time Pro Bowler, and member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, now sees a Philly offense which like him, could punish opponents in multiple ways. “They have the ability to run the ball with the quarterback; they...
Sports Agent from Coatesville Brokered Contract of Chiefs QB, the Richest in American Sports
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed what was, at the time, the richest contract for an athlete in the history of American sports. And a Coatesville native helped broker the deal. Mahomes — the 2018 NFL MVP who led the Chiefs to its first championship in 50 years with...
Upper Merion High School Junior Is a Rising Football Star
An Upper Merion Area High School junior is a rising star in the varsity football world. Cyrus Palladino started playing football in seventh grade and has since earned many accolades and competed across the country. He competed at Kohl’s Eastern Winter Showcase in December, then got invited to the Future...
Lafayette Hill Retiree — Abandoned as a Baby in 1932 — Heads to Arizona on Gift Tickets from the NFL
Jim Scott and daughter Maryland Haig, holding their Super Bowl LVII "tickets," given by the NFL itself. As a 12-week-old, Jim Scott was abandoned on a Pittsburgh doorstep. Now age 90, NFL leaders heard of his rough beginnings and presented the long-term Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets. Jeff Neiburg covered the largess in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
For Trey Burton, Executing the Philly Special Once, When It Mattered Most, Was Enough
Trey Burton executes the Philly Special by throwing a perfect pass to the wide open Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII in 2018. Trey Burton, who threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles did not feel comfortable repeating it in the following season for the Chicago Bears, writes Matt Breen for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl location: Date, time, stadium history for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs
It's only a matter of days until kickoff. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, in the NFC,...
WNYer Nick Sirianni’s 4th down prowess could prove key in Super Bowl
If the Super Bowl comes down to a key fourth-down decision, that might bode well for the the Philadelphia Eagles. The analytically inclined Eagles have long been one of the NFL’s most aggressive organizations when it comes to the crucial fourth-down calls. Those decisions helped fuel the team’s first Super Bowl title five years ago […]
Johnson City Press
Majority of coaches leaning toward Chiefs in Super Bowl matchup
It’s the annual tradition of the local experts making their Super Bowl picks. We surveyed the area’s high school coaches to see who they favor in this year’s big game. While the Philadelphia Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite according to the Caesar’s Sportsbook, more of the coaches put their faith in the Kansas City Chiefs. Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins summed it up best, “Offense wins games, defense wins championships. I believe that quarterbacks win Super Bowls.”
Eagles Fans in Eagleville Gets Electrified with Excitement for Super Bowl LVII
Eagles fans in Eagleville? Who would have thought!. But they’re there, blazing away. The Joe Roberts family — who, last Oct. lit up their Eagleville home with a computer-controlled, music-driven light celebration of the Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series run — is at it again.
Bala Cynwyd Billionaire Convinced Eagles Will Win, Jetting 100 People to Arizona to Watch Birds Prevail
While the Eagles are the narrow favorite to win the Super Bowl, for Bala Cynwyd billionaire and founder of Susquehanna International Group Jeff Yass, things are much clearer, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The math guys don’t get it,” he said. “This will be a game of...
Ex-NY Jets Lineman Joe Klecko Has Done It All, but It Started in Chester
For Joe Klecko it all starts in the west end of Chester, writes Mike Jensen for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Chester made you tough. Chester was no walk in the park. A working-class town,” he said in a recent interview.
