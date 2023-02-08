ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe commissioners approve reparations audit, celebrate Black Legacy Month

By Christian Smith, Asheville Citizen Times
 2 days ago
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners honored Black culture in the county at its Feb. 7 regular meeting by presenting Oralene Simmons, chair of the The Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Asheville and Buncombe County, with a proclamation recognizing Black Legacy Month.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a motion allowing staff to develop a scope of work for an audit recommended by the joint city-and-county Community Reparations Commission that looks to identify how, if at all, the county is straying from federal and state laws, regulatory bodies, codes of conduct, court orders and consent decrees around the topic of racial equity. County and city staff hope to have the scope of work ready and reviewed by the commission on March 20, a presentation by Assistant County Manager DK Wesley said.

"Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture and stories are essential to the ongoing story of America, our faults, our struggles, our progress, our aspirations, and journeys,” Simmons said after receiving the proclamation.

County commissioners also heard a number of other topics at the meeting:

Distinguished Budget Award

The county's fiscal year 2023 budget received the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 27 consecutive year.

To receive the award, staff had to meet national guidelines for effective budget presentation, which are designed to see how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and a communications device.

Support for local control of school calendar

On Jan. 12, the Buncombe County Board of Education approved a resolution urging state lawmakers to give local school boards more flexibility over when schools in their districts start and end the school year. Commissioners followed in the school board's footsteps, unanimously approving their own resolution in favor of local control.

Nearby Henderson County Public Schools took a different route by voting on a calendar that breaks state law. Other districts around the state have implemented similar unlawful calendars, and none have faced state action.

Legislative agenda

Commissioners approved an agenda they want their lobbyists from governmental relations firm Ward & Smith to push during this year's General Assembly session. The agenda was discussed with state representatives Jan. 30 and expanded on further in that meeting.

Highlights from the agenda include funding for teachers, early childhood education and McCormick Field, according to past Citizen Times reporting.

Reimburse capital expenditures

In a common practice where the county pays cash up front for something big, then reimburses itself with a loan or bond, the board approved a resolution that allows the finance director to declare the county's intention to pay itself back. This is required by IRS regulations.

The amounts spent will not exceed:

  • $47 million for school and county projects from limited obligation bond series.
  • $16 million for affordable housing projects from the $40 million general obligation bond authorization.
  • $5.6 million for open space projects from the $30 million general obligation bond authorization.

Special Projects Fund

To keep track of the $2 million established to fund the community reparations efforts, commissioners unanimously approved a budget amendment moving the money into the Special Projects Fund.

Most public comment centered around the proposed Pinners Cove development that neighbors have been protesting for many months.

Another notable public comment came from Carolyn Ward, CEO of the nonprofit Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, who said that although a stated goal of the county's Comprehensive Plan 2043 was to protect the Blue Ridge Parkway's viewshed, many areas that can be seen from the parkway were marked for dense development or industrial use.

"There are certain sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway that have this kind of viewshed impact, and the use is not anywhere like it is in the Asheville area," Ward said. "There was a study done recently that indicated 96% of the visitors that come to the parkway come for the views.

"There was a subsequent follow-up study that indicated 50% of those visitors will stop coming if we damage the viewshed, and we can see evidence of that in other community, especially in the Virginia corridor where the viewshed has not been protected," she continued.

Christian Smith is the general assignment reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Questions or comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or 828-274-2222

