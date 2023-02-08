ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
crowdfundinsider.com

Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts

Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC

Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
coingeek.com

HandCash on Circle termination: It may have happened for the best

The financial services company and creator of USDC Circle has terminated Bitcoin SV wallet HandCash’s agreements immediately. This move suspends the top-up functionality with a debit or credit card as well as delays HandCash’s much-anticipated 5.0 update, which includes a full USDC integration. I had the opportunity to ask HandCash CEO Alex Agut some questions regarding this unfortunate decision.

