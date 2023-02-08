Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Invests In Crypto. Here’s Why He’d Consider Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Decentraland (MANA), In Addition to Bitcoin (BTC)
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular global best selling title, Rich Dad Poor Dad, is investing in crypto as he took up another chunk of the Bitcoin (BTC). However, Bitcoin (BTC) has glaringly maxed out its potential, and analysts advise him to consider Decentraland (MANA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) instead.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
Dogecoin superfans push meme coin to 2-month high as Elon Musk considers crypto payments for Twitter
The token was up as much as 8% over the past 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
One Metaverse Altcoin Seeing Increased Attention As Massive Whale Transfer Hits Binance: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) is attracting more attention after whales moved massive amounts of the token to Binance. According to Santiment, interest in The Sandbox is rising after three addresses moved 78 million SAND tokens valued at $56 million to the world’s largest crypto exchange.
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
bitcoinist.com
Which Is The Best Crypto Meme Coin To Invest In 2023: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Big Eyes Coin?
Meme coins have been known to explode to the moon and beyond in the crypto space! Many of them have seen wild success by following in the footsteps of Dogecoin (DOGE), the originator. As the crypto market is on the rise again, now is a great time to pick up...
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
CoinDesk
Don't Call It 'Britcoin': Digital Pound Nothing Like Crypto, Bank of England Official Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is not okay with the press calling a digital pound issued by the central bank the "Britcoin." "The digital pound can be confused in peoples' minds with crypto assets such...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
coingeek.com
HandCash on Circle termination: It may have happened for the best
The financial services company and creator of USDC Circle has terminated Bitcoin SV wallet HandCash’s agreements immediately. This move suspends the top-up functionality with a debit or credit card as well as delays HandCash’s much-anticipated 5.0 update, which includes a full USDC integration. I had the opportunity to ask HandCash CEO Alex Agut some questions regarding this unfortunate decision.
dailycoin.com
Charles Hoskinson Chimes in as Cardano and Ethereum Communities Clash over Smart Contracts – Staking Differences Explained
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has warned that the SEC might impose a ban on staking for retail customers in the U.S. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson replied to the warning with criticism against Ethereum staking. Hoskinson states that it would be “sad” if all Proof of Stake protocols were...
