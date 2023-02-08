First Book on Women in Ska Released to Be Released on International Women’s Day

Read full article on original website
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
Review: Stephen Ulrich’s NPR Instrumentals Grab the Spotlight on ‘Music for This American Life’
That may be how these ten instrumentals were birthed. But removed from their supporting format enhancing This American Life’s radio show provides them with a fresh lease on life. Guitarist/composer Stephen Ulrich, best known as the frontman for NYC artsy crime noir jazzers Big Lazy, was commissioned to compose...
World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music
Jeff Tweedy has a new book out later this year, titled World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music. Tweedy uses the project to explore 50 songs (including some of his own) that have had a significant impact on his personal and creative development. It’s out November 7 via Dutton.
IT'S ALIVE: Chick Corea & Bobby McFerrin "Spain" (Vienne, France, 2012)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
Megadeth Faces Lawsuit: NYC-Based Artist Sues Band, UMG Over Album Art Copyright [DETAILS]
Fans are still vibing and streaming Megadeth's latest album "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" months after its release, but many of them didn't know that the record has ongoing issues with the person who designed the official album artwork; what happened?. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New York...
