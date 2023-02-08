ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

State police cruiser struck on Route 15 in Hamden

By Samantha Stewart
 2 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on Route 15 South in Hamden Wednesday morning.

The collision took place around 4:30 a.m. near exit 60, according to state police. Troopers said the police cruiser was parked on the right shoulder while investigating the scene of another crash, with its emergency lights on.

A second car, a Hyundai Elantra, was traveling in the right lane approaching the cruiser at that time. A Buick Century was also traveling in the left lane next to the Hyundai.

State police said the driver of the Buick lost control of the car because of the icy conditions, which caused it to swerve into the concrete barrier, and then into the passenger side of the Hyundai.

This caused the Hyundai to veer off and strike the rear left quarter panel of the trooper’s car.

The trooper was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital after the incident. Officials have not released any further updates on their condition.

The driver of the Buick was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for certain conditions after the incident.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.

