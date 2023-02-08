ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Thin list of candidates for Ashland County's May 2 ballot

By Bryce Buyakie, Ashland Times Gazette
 2 days ago
ASHLAND − Another primary election is coming up on May 2, and contenders are lining up.

As with every primary, candidates within the two major parties will vie for a spot in the general election this November.

The primary list in Ashland County is short, with only five positions on the ballot, according to the Ashland County Board of Elections.

Uncontested primary elections

All of the primary races are uncontested in Ashland County.

Incumbent Ashland City councilman for Ward 1 and City Council President Steve Workman is seeking re-election. His colleague Dan Lawson, an at-large council member, is seeking re-election.

Both men are registered Republicans, according to the Ashland County Board of Elections.

Two of the city of Ashland's directors are seeking re-election. Director of Finance Larry Paxton and Director of Law Richard Wolfe are running uncontested.

Municipal Court Judge John Good, a Republican, is also running to retain his five-year term.

