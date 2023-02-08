Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, and Northern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...A period of mixed precipitation is expected with air temperatures remaining below freezing. Expect slippery road conditions and avoid travel if possible. Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch for a storm total of 3 to 6 inches, sleet accumulations up to two tenths of an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds develop late afternoon Friday and could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will warm above freezing today causing melting on surfaces and then fall below freezing this evening. Untreated surfaces will become slippery tonight potentially impacting travel again.
Comments / 0