Effective: 2023-02-10 03:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch for a storm total of 3 to 6 inches, sleet accumulations up to two tenths of an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds develop late afternoon Friday and could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will warm above freezing today causing melting on surfaces and then fall below freezing this evening. Untreated surfaces will become slippery tonight potentially impacting travel again.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO