ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URPoM_0kgDzy3700

COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU.

The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.

As the postseason rapidly approaches, here are the biggest questions for South Carolina, from breakout players to biggest victories:

UNLOCKING CHAMPIONSHIP POTENTIAL:Why Kamilla Cardoso is key to South Carolina women's basketball repeat championship hopes

UCONN RIVALRY:Dawn Staley: Why South Carolina-UConn women's basketball rivalry game came at right time

ALIYAH BOSTON:Could Aliyah Boston return to South Carolina women's basketball next season? Why it makes sense

Who is the Gamecocks' best win of the season?

South Carolina has faced four ranked opponents, and three are currently in the top 10. However, No. 6 Stanford's shocking loss to Washington last week makes the Gamecocks' overtime victory over the then-No. 2 Cardinal less impressive than it once seemed.

Maryland, which was ranked No. 17 when the Gamecocks routed them 81-56 in November, has risen to No. 8 after wins over No. 13 Ohio State and No. 12 Michigan. The sheer margin of victory makes that a statement win for South Carolina, but the Terps were also still settling in multiple transfers early in the season after losing last season's stars Angel Reese (LSU) and Ashley Owusu (Virginia Tech) in the transfer portal. A rematch would likely look less lopsided.

Even if the Gamecocks beat LSU, UConn will remain their most important win. The No. 4 Huskies played without star Azzi Fudd (knee) and Caroline Ducharme (concussion), but it's not as though the remaining roster is non-competitive. UConn's starting lineup included two former five-star prospects in Aaliyah Edwards and Aubrey Griffin, reigning Big East defensive player of the year Nika Muhl and two-time All-Big Ten first team selection Dorka Juhasz, who transferred from Ohio State.

Doubling down on last season's NCAA championship victory was particularly impactful mentally: It was the Gamecocks' first win on the Huskies' home court and gave them a 4-1 advantage over the last five meetings in the series.

What is South Carolina's biggest concern for LSU matchup?

After the controversial officiating in South Carolina's win over UConn, avoiding another 20-plus foul-game is absolutely essential against LSU. The two teams play a very similar style with heavy emphasis on rebounding and second-chance points: South Carolina and LSU are respectively No. 2 and 3 in the country in offensive rebounding, No. 5 and 3 in defensive rebounding and No. 1 and 2 in rebounding margin.

That means the matchup is going to be ultra-physical in the paint, and a whistle-happy referee crew could be devastating. Center Kamilla Cardoso fouled out against UConn, and forward Laeticia Amihere came close with four. Starting guard Brea Beal also had to play limited minutes after picking up two fouls in the first quarter. Both teams shoot similarly from the free throw line — 70% for South Carolina, 69.3% for LSU — so a close game could come down to who gets to the line more often.

It goes both ways, though: forward LaDazhia Williams fouled out in two of LSU's last five games and logged at least three in 15 of 23 games. Freshman guard Flau'jae Johnson also struggles with foul trouble, fouling out last week against Georgia and logging three or more fouls in eight games.

Which young players have impressed the most?

The South Carolina underclassmen are peaking at exactly the right time. Sophomore Bree Hall put up a career-high 18 points in a win over Alabama on Jan. 29, and redshirt freshman Raven Johnson followed her up with a career-high 14 points against UConn.

Johnson is unquestionably the breakout star of the season, and her rise has been meteoric since the start of conference play. Coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2021-22, she was tentative in her first several appearances but now looks visibly more confident up against even the most elite opponents. After shooting 50% or better from the field just twice in the first 15 games, the point guard has averaged 52% over the last eight. She also leads South Carolina in assists averaging 3.5 per game.

Though she didn't see the court against UConn, freshman Ashlyn Watkins has had a major impact in SEC play and could see an expanded role come tournament time. She has been first off the bench twice and averages 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds playing 12 minutes per game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
auburntigers.com

Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Beamer's teams have gotten stronger

Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show recently and says he has his eye on South Carolina to make a move up the standings in the SEC East in 2023, thanks in part to the ability of head coach Shane Bï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Tyra Floyd is a News19 Player of the Week

HOPKINS, S.C. — Tyra Floyd is the latest in a long line of Lower Richland athletes who will compete in college. The catalyst for the Lower Richland girls basketball team, Tyra has signed to play basketball at Claflin University in Orangeburg. But basketball is just part of her athletic...
HOPKINS, SC
kool1027.com

High School Basketball Scores From Tuesday Night

Last night in high school girl’s and boys’ basketball it was the regular season finale for Camden as they hosted Crestwood. In the girl’s game the Lady Bulldogs took control early and would cruise to a 70-37 win and winning the region championship. Camden has now won twenty two straight game as they get for the first round of the playoffs that will take place on Thursday February 16th at the Camden High gym. In the boy’s game was in a win and you’re in the playoffs but could still make it with some help if they loss. Crestwood would use the transition game along with Camden turnovers as the Knights get the win 73-47. Not all is lost for the Bulldogs as they got the help they needed when Marlboro County fell to Lake City by one putting Camden in the playoffs that will start on Wednesday February 15th at Manning High School.
CAMDEN, SC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Orangeburg law firm celebrates five years

Connor effectively juggles distinguished Army service, law career in central South Carolina. The Bill Connor Law Firm will host a reception and open-house celebrating five years in practice, on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the firm’s offices 1408 Russell Street in Orangeburg. The public is invited.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Watch: 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Feb. 8 marks the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre. On the night of February 8, 1968, three Black college students from South Carolina State University were killed and 28 others were wounded by police after peacefully protesting on campus. The students were being denied entry...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
COLUMBIA, SC
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy