ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Nonprofits, churches key to meeting Greenville's pressing affordable housing needs

By Macon Atkinson, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVJYM_0kgDzvOw00

Private developers and local government aren't the only ones looking toward solutions to Greenville's affordable housing shortage.

Local churches can be part of the affordable housing solution, too, according to a May 2020 policy brief from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley.

Faith-based organizations often own underutilized land and buildings which can be used for affordable housing, according to the memo. In fact, the Greenville Housing Fund estimated in 2019 that faith communities in Greenville County own approximately 5,250 acres of land.

Getting churches involved would provide "significant untapped benefits" not only for residents, but for the organizations — allowing them to help others while generating extra revenue that supports their operations, according to the memo.

Previous reporting:How Greenville churches, faith groups address affordable housing gap by building houses

Greenville churches like Grace Church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, St. Andrew Episcopal Church, and Allen Temple are doing this already. Many of them partner with nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity, Homes of Hope, United Housing Connections and countless others in Greenville County.

United Ministries, for example, works with nearly 200 community partners, including faith communities, corporations and service agencies to combat homelessness. Homes of Hope, based in Greenville, has built 675 homes since its launch in 1998.

Sometimes, religious organizations lead the way. Last year, 40 Greenville congregations developed an initiative called Goal Justice, or Greenville Organized for Accountable Leadership, a group that is researching housing and mental health issues to help shape local public policy. The group plans to finalize their research and host an event in March to present their findings to local government and work toward solutions.

Mountain View Baptist Church is also working to revitalize Newtown, a historic Black neighborhood that spans from Cagle and Temple streets to the Legacy Charter Elementary School site on East Bramlett Road, to West Washington Street, and to Willard Street.

FreetownOn the edge of Greenville, Freetown struggles to keep its identity and history

For more than 20 years, with some assistance from the city, the church has been buying neighborhood lots with the vision of building affordable housing and providing an opportunity for old neighbors to move back.

Mountain View and its subsidiary, Parish House Community Development Corporation, are building a master plan to help guide its work in developing Newtown in a way that’s not been done before, the Rev. Stacey Mills, senior pastor at Mountain View, told The News in May.

Cost of Unity:A Greenville woman calculates the cost of her life

Churches and nonprofits can help meet affordable housing needs in ways that local government can't.

In fact, Henry Louis Taylor Jr., professor of urban and regional planning at University at Buffalo, said that he doesn't think a government, in any community, will be the leader in the affordable housing arena.

"It has to come from the groundswell of activism down on the ground," he said.

Macon Atkinson is the city watchdog reporter for The Greenville News. She's powered by long runs and strong coffee. Follow her on Twitter @maconatkinson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

All in the Family

From Pepsi to packaging and property, the Hartness family legacy grows to include a four-star, boutique hotel. Shades of indigo and plum peek through the winter haze, revealing the majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains spanning the skyline. Jaws drop upon entering the terrace of Greenville County’s newest luxury hotel. Like many rooms at Hotel Hartness, this third-floor suite includes a sweeping view of nature’s wonder. Those across the horizon look back, observing the hotel as another marquee landmark, cementing a family commitment to Upstate growth and engagement.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school districts block app used for cheating

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. Midday Eats: Double Dogs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service

Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Local church to donate 80K pounds of food after food bank flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have arranged the delivery of 80,000 pounds of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank’s facility flooded. Leaders said the delivery is in response to the large quantity of food that the food bank...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville hospitality group to open sixth restaurant in Mauldin

A new mixed-use development in Mauldin is filling out with a tenant familiar to the Upstate. Hughes Investments Inc. has revealed that Table 301 restaurant group will be adding its sixth brick-and-mortar restaurant at BridgeWay Station. Table 301 President Carl Sobocinski will be introducing a new concept at the under...
MAULDIN, SC
holycitysinner.com

Taco Boy Coming to Greenville, SC, this Summer

Taco Boy, which has been in the Charleston area since 2006, today announced that they plan to open a new location in Greenville, SC this summer. The new restaurant will located at 1813 Laurens Road, which was the former home of Farmhouse Tacos. The opening will follow a complete transformation of the interior and exterior spaces.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Greenville News

Greenville News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy