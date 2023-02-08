ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we found: Potential solutions to Greenville's affordable housing crisis

By Royale Bonds and Macon Atkinson, Greenville News
The Greenville area still needs approximately 20,000 more units of low-cost housing, according to a coalition of housing groups in the city and county.

After the Greenville News' Cost of Unity series explored the depth of the affordable housing crisis here in Greenville, we now try to answer the question of what can be done to combat this housing crisis?

State Rep. Chandra Dillard, a Democrat, said local governments, state government, nonprofits and for-profit companies need to come together to work on ideas and "we can leave any stone uncovered."

Here's a list of affordable housing solutions from a state, local, and county level.

More money directed at affordable housing initiatives

Simply put, we need more money. This could mean giving more money to the Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that promotes and funds affordable housing countywide. In 2022, the housing fund utilized millions in federal and local money to produce 246 new affordable homes in Greenville County and preserve 240 affordable homes.

Progressive property taxes in gentrifying areas can help, said Henry Louis Taylor Jr., professor of urban and regional planning at University at Buffalo. That means a person's property taxes are tied to their income, which would be helpful for home loans, Taylor said.

Are there solutions to the lack of affordable housing in Greenville SC?

Bonds, debt securities issued to fund day-to-day obligations or finance big projects, would help the city complete more projects.

The week that "Cost of Unity" published, Mayor Knox White told the Post and Courier Greenville that the city is looking to pass a $26 million bond by the end of the year. White declined to speak to The Greenville News about why the city chose to pass a bond now.

More community land trusts are another solution, Taylor said. A community land trust is where residents have control over the land itself. Because the group controls the land, they can negotiate directly with developers to build and maintain housing with lower rents, Taylor said.

Policy changes that could boost affordable housing

The county's policy, approved in October, gives tax breaks to developers who build affordable housing units for residents who earn between 40% and 80% of Greenville County's average median household income.

Land trusts can also be used for cooperative home ownership, where each resident is a shareholder based partly on the relative size of the space that they live in.

Dillard suggests inclusionary zoning.

Inclusionary zoning requires new residential development to keep a percentage of its units affordable. It also pushes for higher-density developments, or more units per acre, which allows for more affordable units to be included.

What do you want to know - or tell us - about issues related to affordable housing in the Greenville area? Greenville city reporter Macon Atkinson (matkinson@gannett.com) and/or affordable housing reporter Royale Bonds (rbonds@gannett.com) want to hear from you.

