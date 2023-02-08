ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pardee-BRCC's new program encourages students to pursue their dreams

By From Pardee UNC Health Care
 2 days ago

Meeting people where they are with encouragement and support is a crucial part of helping them take the next step in their life. Teri Jefferson, a customer service representative with Pardee UNC Health Care, has wanted to pursue becoming a certified medical assistant, saying she “marveled at the men and women who had achieved their certification.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoL8Q_0kgDzskl00

Unfortunately, timing and opportunity were never in her favor until she learned about Pardee’s Pathway Program.

"When this opportunity came around, I knew I couldn't let this pass,” Jefferson said.

Pardee launched the program in 2022 in partnership with Blue Ridge Community College to give Pardee team members, like Jefferson, or other individuals in the community, the opportunity to become a certified medical assistants (CMAs) with Pardee.

“This customized training program is a model example of Pardee’s partnership with Blue Ridge and their unwavering commitment to developing workforce solutions that benefit our community now and in the future,” said John Bryant, vice president of Workforce Development and Community Relations for Pardee UNC Health Care.

Throughout this eight-week program, participants spend time in the classroom and in the hospital.

“The program was very convenient and I love the idea of being able to work in the clinic as well as being in the classroom,” Jefferson said.

After completing the program, trainees are eligible to earn the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant credential, which immediately leads to a role with Pardee.

“Our Learn, Earn, and Grow initiatives represent investments in our people, our purpose, and the communities under our care,” Bryant said.

Understanding that a commitment like this can be a big decision, Pardee and Blue Ridge Community College have made the burden as light as possible for program participants. Training and program costs are covered for trainees who complete the program and commit to a two-year service term.

This program is designed to encourage and support individuals who’ve been looking to get their foot in the door in the medical field by showing them they have what it takes to achieve their goals.

“I feel this process has set me up for continued success and even gave me the feeling of wanting to accomplish future goals of maybe nursing school,” Jefferson said.

Having a happy and healthy medical workforce is a crucial need for the community so members of the community can be encouraged and confident they have access to the best and most compassionate care when they need it.

“Our Blue Ridge partnerships, illustrated by customized training programs such as this, are innovative pathway solutions for critical workforce needs,” Bryant said.

Jefferson said she is honored to be one of the first participants in the program.

“I hope many other people become students for years to come,” she said.

Bryant added that Pardee is fortunate to have an exceptional educational partner like Blue Ridge and that, “their faculty and leadership are second to none in their willingness to creatively design and implement workforce programs.”

The program plans to expand in the future to offer other pathways. Individuals interested in the program should visit pardeehospital.org/careers for the latest information on opportunities to apply.

