Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kari Lake Accuses Republicans of Rigging Election
With her assertion, Lake quoted a report by a conspiracy theorist whom Buzzfeed News reported in 2020 to be "just a random Italian guy."
Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts’ journey to becoming the team’s franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position. Hurts Read more... The post Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Donald Trump Was a Fundraising Juggernaut. His 2024 Campaign Is Off to a Weaker Start
The Trump campaign and its affiliated committee had less than $7 million banked—that may seem like a lot of money, but it’s fairly anemic considering what he's raised in the past.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
DeSantis ally warns against donating to ‘Ready for Ron’ as PAC plans to spend $3.3M on ads
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is keeping his distance from Ready for Ron, a PAC that says it will spend $3 million to convince DeSantis to run for president
Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team
One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Six Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
A crowded GOP primary seems increasingly possible in 2024, as more Republicans are expected to emerge to face former President Donald Trump for the party's nomination next year.
Ron Rivera Announces Surprising Wednesday Update On Chase Young
It's been an eventful day for the Washington Commanders, both on and off the field. Fans learned that the team is tentatively planning to be sold around March, with Jeff Bezos as the most likely buyer. Further, coach Ron Rivera announced the team's likely starting QB next season would be Sam ...
Donald Trump Backs Ron DeSantis' Florida Foe
"He doesn't like him, but doesn't want the blood on his hands," an unnamed DeSantis ally once said of the Florida governor's relationship with Joe Gruters.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Washington Commanders Sale
For months, the NFL world has waited and wondered whether embattled owner Dan Snyder would actually sell his controlling stake in the Washington Commanders franchise. It sounds like the wait might not last much longer. Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network reported Wednesday that Snyder is ...
Murphy reminds us he’s not from NJ with comments about Eagles
⬛ Gov. Murphy refuses to say who he will root for in the Super Bowl LVII. ⬛ Comments about Eagles remind everyone Murphy is not from here. ⬛ That time Eagles fans relentlessly heckled Chris Christie. Eagles or Chiefs?. It's a simple question as the Super Bowl teams prepare to...
So is Gov. Murphy rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here’s what he just said.
Take note, South Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy is picking your beloved Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But does that means New Jersey’s governor actually rooting for the Birds this time? He won’t say. Murphy, an avid sports fan, was...
House divided: The megadonor couple battling in the GOP's civil war
Dick and Liz Uihlein have landed on opposite sides of some of the main fights illustrating the divides in the Republican Party.
White nationalism gets a hearing in the Republican House
Xenophobia is the original offense of the Trump era. The former president launched his campaign in 2015 by saying of Mexican migrants, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” It was a gross mischaracterization of facts, but the nativist message resonated with a Republican base primed by far-right media figures to despise non-white immigrants. […] The post White nationalism gets a hearing in the Republican House appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
