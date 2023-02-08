ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

Eagles general manager blasts Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to bring home the organization's second Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the matchup, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman discussed Hurts' journey to becoming the team's franchise quarterback, including how he overtook Carson Wentz for the starting position.
The Comeback

Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Suh had a bold message for one NFL team.
Colorado Newsline

White nationalism gets a hearing in the Republican House

Xenophobia is the original offense of the Trump era. The former president launched his campaign in 2015 by saying of Mexican migrants, "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists." It was a gross mischaracterization of facts, but the nativist message resonated with a Republican base primed by far-right media figures to despise non-white immigrants.
