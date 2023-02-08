ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs council awards boardwalk, sidewalk construction project bids

By Karly Graham, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sF8G2_0kgDzmhd00

HARBOR SPRINGS — Harbor Springs City Council met Monday to determine what construction company would be selected to work on the boardwalk project this summer.

The city has been fundraising to build a new boardwalk in the city for just under a year. Fundraising efforts will continue until the project is done. So far, the city has raised $389,403, as of Jan. 25.

“We are in communication with a couple of donors about further donations,” city manager Victor Sinadinoski said during the meeting. "We plan to continue fundraising through construction of the project, so we're not going to stop that matter no matter what bid we select.”

The city received six bids for the boardwalk replacement project. The city scored and ranked the six bids based on four equally weighted categories, including price, proximity of the company and subcontractors to the city, general experience of the companies and specific experience in similar projects, and a demonstrated understanding of the project and the city’s needs.

The city manager, city clerk and treasurer, and Department of Public Works director are the three city staffers that evaluate and score the bids.

The council awarded the bid to Cupps Masonry, the highest scoring bid, for $576,382. Cupps scored 109 out of a possible 120. The two top scoring bids both said they would be done with construction by early fall at the latest, though both plan to be done mid-summer.

Cupps Masonry is partially owned by John Cupps, who is on the Harbor Springs City Council. He did not vote in the bid selection process.

Cupps Masonry was also awarded a bid for a sidewalk construction project. The city typically tries to replace or fix $25,000 worth of sidewalks annually, and Cupps’ bid came in at $22,095. The project would replace about 800 square feet of sidewalk on the North side of Bluff Drive east of State Street, according to the council packet.

Sinadinoski also provided updates to the city’s licenses on short-term rentals at earlier meetings. The city has 61 short-term rental licenses in single-family housing districts. At previous meetings, the city talked about wanting to lower the number to 40. As a start, they limited applications to the same number of approved licenses the year prior. Six license holders decided not to renew, so six new licenses were granted.

The city still allows for unlimited applications outside of single-family home zones. There are a total of 93 licenses throughout the whole city for 2023, Sinadinoski said.

Contact education reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN .

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Harbor Springs council awards boardwalk, sidewalk construction project bids

