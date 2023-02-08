ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmet County, MI

Emmet County sheriff’s department to get new cameras, patrol car

By Jillian Fellows, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfGap_0kgDzj3S00

EMMET COUNTY — Some new equipment will be heading to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Department after the board of commissioners approved purchases of new cameras and a new patrol car.

The current contract for the department’s body worn cameras is set to expire in March. Along with the in-car cameras and interview room cameras, county administrator David Boyer said the old system is expiring and out of date.

More: Emmet County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9 unit

“It is out of service and they are struggling with this,” he said.

The new proposed system from Motorola Solutions would integrate all three systems. It includes 30 body worn cameras, 15 in-car video systems and two interview room video systems.

“The three systems all work together for redacting capabilities, storage capabilities. Everything is built into it,” Boyer said.

The board of commissioners unanimously approved the bid from Motorola Solutions for a five-year contract, with $77,705 paid in the first year and $47,660 paid for the remaining four years.

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Another proposal to purchase a 2023 Dodge Durango patrol unit was also approved by the board during their meeting on Monday.

Boyer said it was “very difficult” to find an appropriate vehicle due to ongoing supply chain shortages. A state bid for the 2023 Dodge Durango at LaFontain CDJR in Lansing came in at a price of $42,780. There would be an additional $10,000 cost to outfit the vehicle with the required emergency equipment.

With the addition of the new patrol unit, a 2018 Dodge Charger used as a secondary road patrol unit will be taken out of service.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Emmet County sheriff’s department to get new cameras, patrol car

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Woman Dies After Pickup Smashes Into Her SUV, Rogers City Police Say

The Rogers City Police Department said Wednesday that a 58-year-old Rogers City woman was killed after a pickup hit her SUV as she was leaving a Family Fare parking lot. Police said two people were in the SUV at the time and that the driver was killed. She was turning onto Bradley Highway when it was hit by a pickup truck heading north on the highway.
ROGERS CITY, MI
gripped.com

Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior

The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."  
BOYNE FALLS, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy