Check out these Seacoast restaurants for Valentine's Day 2023: Special menus, candy, more

Dining out is a chance to unwind, enjoy delicious food and drink and catch up with family and friends. On Valentine’s Day, that “catching up” usually involves your sweetheart or special someone. As Virginia Woolf said, "One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well" and on Valentine’s Day, the emphasis is certainly on that “love” part of the list. Here are some of the Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine restaurants with Valentine’s Day celebrations that are just the right place for romance as well as some suggestions of where to find treats for your sweetheart in 2023. Have one to add? Please email news@seacoastonline.com or news@fosters.com with "Valentine's Day restaurants" in subject line.

Seacoast, New Hampshire

Martingale Wharf, Portsmouth

On Feb. 11 and 14, Martingale Wharf is offering a special menu with live music from members of the Rasa String Quartet. Dishes include pan-seared scallops, oysters, roasted lobster tail, filet mignon and red velvet cake to name just a few choices to enjoy with their lovely view. martingalewharf.com

Black Trumpet, Portsmouth

A special Valentine's Perfect Pairing Menu is offered Feb. 12-16. This three-course menu is $59 and includes choices for each course like Eggs en Cocotte with bacon shallot jam and fried milk bread, Sex and Candy: Scully oysters on the half shell with preserved candied citron and mignonette, Surf and Turf: Sherry brined Pork Loin Steak with Lobster creole gravy, fried calamari and collards and Rice and Beans: Caribbean Rice Cake with coconut milk, black bean purée, fried chickpeas and arugula. This will be the only menu offered on those evenings. blacktrumpetbistro.com

Ristorante Massimo, Portsmouth

This elegant spot is always at the top of the list for anniversaries, first dates and popping the question. Dine upstairs, downstairs or have a private affair in the wine cellar and enjoy delicious dishes from chef Jethro Loichle and team. ristorantemassimo.com

Sol Southern Kitchen + Lounge, Portsmouth

Join Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge and Deadwick's Ethereal Emporium for Voodoo Valentine “a not-so-typical Valentine's Day where we will celebrate love through the strength and power of spells, potions, and supernatural divination." Enjoy tarot readings, drink potions and food specials. portsmouthsol.com

The Puddle Dock, Portsmouth

Enjoy a Colonial Valentine's dinner at this lovely spot at Strawbery Banke. Chef Derek Clough and team presents a three-course dinner with first and entree course choices and chocolate pudding for dessert. Start with clam chowder pie or oysters and go on to entrees like cider-glazed duck and braised shortrib. The dinner is $85 and reservations are limited. thepuddledock.com

Vida Cantina, Portsmouth

Vida Cantina is offering a special Valentine’s Day three-course menu. It is $50 per person and features choices in each course, including Sope de mejillones: Maine mussels, Vida Tortilla masa, charred fennel, salsa macha and 48 hour sous vide steak or tacos dorados de queso y rajas: lentils guisados, salsa de tomatillo and more. Find special ala carte cocktails, too. Reserve in person or call 603-501-0648. vidacantinanh.com

Moxy, Portsmouth

Moxy is offering specials for Valentine’s Day, including Parisian gnocchi, confit duck leg and chocolate wave cake in addition to the regular menu. moxyrestaurant.com

The Atlantic Grill, Rye

Valentine’s Day specials include lobster spaghetti with tarragon, bacon and brandy cream, duck l’orange and AG Surf ‘n’ turf with filet mignon and king crab. Reservations are recommended. theatlanticgrill.com

Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe, Portsmouth

A special Valentine’s Day menu available Feb. 10-14. Dishes include halibut crudo, seafood paella and pork belly with scallops. jumpinjays.com

Rooftop at The Envio, Portsmouth

Enjoy their Winter Wine Series Valentine’s Day dinner starting with a brief reception including a few appetizers and passed sparkling wine, then enjoy five food courses expertly paired with wine. Menu and details: rooftopportsmouth.com

Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery, Portsmouth

A special menu is offered on Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Chef Jeremy Glover will prepare a four-course dinner with choices in each course and optional wine pairings for $92 per person, $130 with wine pairings. Dishes may also be enjoyed ala carte and include grilled Gulf shrimp with chili emulsion, foie gras terrine and cold smoked Arctic Char wth sunchokes and celeriac remoulade. Add the caviar service to be even more romantic. raleighwinebar.com/events

Botanica Restaurant and Gin Bar, Portsmouth

A wonderful place for a romantic dinner. botanicanh.com

Cure, Portsmouth

Open seven days a week. Reservations recommended for the weekend or Valentine’s Day. curerestaurantportsmouth.com

Durbar Square, Portsmouth

Open on Valentine's Day for Nepalese cuisine overlooking Market Square. durbarsquareportsmouth.com

The Wilder, Portsmouth

That’s amore Feb. 10-14 with The Wilder Italian Valentine’s Weekend. Enjoy specialty cocktails and food, including a “lonely hearts” special. wilderportsmouth.com

Cafe Mediterraneo, Portsmouth

A favorite for Valentine’s Day. Open for lunch and dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14. cafe-mediterraneo.com

Surf, Portsmouth

Normally closed on Tuesdays, Surf is opening for reservations on Valentine’s Day. Enjoy drink specials and dishes like tuna toro crudo, grilled lobster with sea scallops, grilled hanger steak frites with lobster bearnaise and chocolate raspberry obsession. Sit by the water and gaze into each other’s eyes while slurping oysters and sipping champagne. surfseafood.com

La Belle Winery, Derry and Amherst

At both the Amherst and Derry locations, La Belle Winery will offer a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu with three courses. labellewinery.com

The Old Salt, Hampton

The special Valentine’s Day menu includes stuffed mushrooms, oysters Rockefeller, oven-roasted prime rib, honey Dijon salmon and wild mushroom ravioli. oldsaltnh.com and oldsaltnh.com/valentines-day

Fire and Spice Bistro, Newfields

Celebrating Valentine's Day weekend Feb. 10 and 11 with a special dinner menu that includes steamed mussels, shrimp scampi and wild mushroom Bourguignon and prosecco with chocolate-dipped strawberries. Also holding a special brunch on Sunday, Feb. 11 with dishes like strawberries and cream French toast and wild mushroom frittata made with Dunk’s mushrooms. fireandspicebistro.com

WHYM Craft Pub & Brewery, Hampton

Serving specials including margarita hearts flatbread, shrimp cocktail, lobster baked stuffed sole and mousse parfait. whym.beer

The Rosa, Portsmouth

Offering a featured special menu on Feb. 11, 12 and 14 in addition to regular menu. Dishes include roasted Maine lobster tail with lobster ravioli and beef tenderloin carpaccio. For reservations or call 436-9715 or visit therosa.com.

The Library, Portsmouth

Open on Valentine’s Day for a romantic dinner in the cozy bar or dining room. Call 431-5202 to make a reservation and visit libraryrestaurant.com

Bridge Street Bistrot & Wine Bar, Portsmouth

French cuisine is perfect for Valentine’s Day so check into Bridge Street Bistrot & Wine Bar to see which days and menus are on offer for dining in. bridgestreetbistrot.com

Toscana Italian Chophouse & Wine Bar, Portsmouth

Indulge with dry-aged beef and the lobster tail but do start with oysters or a giant shrimp cocktail. toscanachophouse.com

SALT, New Castle

Valentine’s Day dinner includes four courses with choices in each course for $95 per person. Dishes include harbor lobster bisque with butter-poached local lobster, Surf and Turf with garlic rubbed tenderloin of beef, butter-poached lobster tail and claw and walnut pesto fusilli with delicata squash. opalcollection.com/wentworth/restaurants/salt

Taste of India, Dover

Enjoy some delicious seafood biryani with your sweetheart. tasteofindiadover.com

Ciao Trattoria & Wine Bar, Durham

Ciao will offer food and drink specials for the big evening as well as launch its new wine menu. ciaodurham.com

Clark’s American Bistro, Durham

Clark’s will have a special “I hate Valentine’s Day Galentine’s” event with drink specials, giveaways and fun! clarksamericanbistro.com

Otis, Exeter

Chef Lee Frank and team are offering a seven-course dinner for $85 with one seating at 6 p.m. Reservations recommended. otisrestaurant.com

Vino e Vivo, Exeter

Chef Paul Callahan and team will be in the kitchen and at their coveted chef’s table presenting elegant dishes. vinoevivo.com

Sawbelly Brewing, Exeter

Offering a special menu, including a braised short rib empanada, blackened jumbo shrimp and banana fudge cream pudding, all of which will pair with tasty beer quite nicely. sawbelly.com

Ambrose Restaurant, Exeter

The four-course prix fixe menu at this lovely spot inside the Inn by the Bandstand is being offered Feb. 10 through 14 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dishes include salmon tartar, raspberry gazpacho with herbed goat cheese and chile en nogada with pork, roasted poblano pepper and walnut cream sauce. Cost is $90. Call (603) 772-7673. facebook.com/AmbroseRestaurant

The Farm Bar & Grille, Dover

Valentine’s Day specials at this waterfront spot include spinach artichoke dip, chicken alfredo, ribeye and chocolate-covered strawberries. farmbargrille.com

Southern Maine

Anneke Jans, Kittery

Offering Valentine’s Day specials in addition to the regular dinner menu on Feb. 11 and 14. Specials include brie en croute with prosciutto, beef Wellington and lobster fra diavlo. annekejans.net

Tulsi, Kittery

Open on Valentine's Day for dining in and take out. Reservations recommended for dining in. A special menu in addition to the regular menu of delightful Indian cuisine. tulsiindianrestaurant.com

The Wallingford Dram, Kittery

Spend Valentine's Weekend at this very romantic cocktail bar with bites and snacks to go with them. thewallingford.com

Anju Noodle Bar, Kittery

Right next door to The Dram is sister spot Anju with bao, ramen and yakisoba dishes. anjunoodlebar.com

Pepperrell Cove, Kittery Point

Usually closed on Tuesdays, Bistro 1828 will be open for Valentine’s Day for lunch and dinner with a special menu. It’s a lovely setting for romance, complete with cove view. pepperrellcove.com

MC Perkins Cove, Ogunquit

Opening for the season on Feb. 10, this ocean view spot was named "most romantic restaurant in Maine" by Food and Wine Magazine. Enjoy brunch on Sunday or go on Valentine's Day for a dinner with a gorgeous view. www.markandclarkrestaurants.com

Clay Hill Farm, Cape Neddick in York

Experience a special recipe for romance at this cozy inn and restaurant, including heated igloos. The full winter menu will be available but also a special surf or turf menu, each four courses at $80. Order one of each for $150 and share. clayhillfarm.com

York Harbor Inn, York

The Valentine’s weekend special menu runs Feb. 10-14 and the full regular menu is available, too. Enjoy dishes like baked Greek shrimp, steak house sirloin and panna cotta. yorkharborinn.com/dining/valentines-dining

Kennebunkport, Maine special events and dining

Kennebunkport, Maine, literally paints the town red for romance each February to solidify its claim as “New England’s Most Romantic Town.” Stroll through Dock Square in downtown Kennebunkport to see shops and restaurants decked out in red twinkly lights, snag "Red Tag" deals at local shops and boutiques, and enjoy many dining and lodging options. gokennebunks.com/paintthetownred

Ocean, Kennebunkport

Ocean is located on Kennebunkport’s exclusive Ocean Avenue within the oceanfront Victorian mansion that is Cape Arundel Inn & Resort. It offers a romantic four-course meal for $125 per person. Serving exclusively the special menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10-11, as well as on Valentine’s Day, standout items include Osetra caviar, butter bathed Maine lobster, Strube Ranch Wagyu ribeye, praline milk chocolate ganache torte and more. capearundelinn.com/dining

The Boathouse, Kennebunkport

Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu from noon to 8 p.m. at $65 per person, in addition to their everyday menu. The special menu includes a winter salad to start, a seafood pancit bihon in the second course, and molton chocolate cake. boathouseme.com

Via Sophia by the Sea, Kennebunkport

Experience a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with a special three-course menu in addition to the everyday menu. The special menu includes beet salad, seafood fettuccine and a strawberry tart. viasophiabythesea.com

The Burleigh, Kennebunkport

Offering Valentine’s Day dinner specials in addition to their everyday menu. Menu highlights include a cozy chicken pot pie, seafood risotto, shrimp scampi, Maine mussels frites and more. kennebunkportinn.com/dining

Earth at Hidden Pond, Kennebunkport

The beloved farm-to-table restaurant offers a four-course prix-fixe menu for $100 per person and a five-course pre-fixe menu for $108 per person from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 in addition to Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14th. Menu highlights include the red beet risotto, Mere Point oysters, torchon foie gras, local flounder, Earth doughnuts, raspberry souffle and more. earthathiddenpond.com

Sweets, treats and unique gifts around the region

Ceres Bakery, Portsmouth

Stöllen Hearts, conversation heart butter cookies and more at this iconic bakery. Check out the lineup of Valentine’s Day treats. ceresbakery.com

La Maison Navarre, Portsmouth

Find macaroons in many flavors, pastries and wine, as well as crepes and other French savory items. mnpastry.com

La Cascade du Chocolat, Exeter and Portsmouth

Find limited edition chocolate bars, bonbon collections and artful chocolate hearts. lacascadeduchocolat.com

Kilwin’s, Portsmouth

Pick up fun Valentine’s Day treats for your sweetheart. Get assortments, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more. kilwinsportsmouth.square.site

Byrne & Carlson, Portsmouth and Kittery

Find wonderful Valentine's Day gift boxes full of their creative bonbons. byrneandcarlson.com

Enna Chocolate, Exeter

The Valentine’s Month drink is The Matchmaker, panela-sweetened steamed milk with a dusting of cherry bomb chili peppers, rose petals and palm sugar, a shot of espresso, and a hidden square of molten Love and Roses Chocolate. You’ll also find special Valentine’s Day bean-to-bar chocolate. ennachocolate.com

The Chocolatier, Exeter

This fun shop is a great place for molded Valentine’s Day chocolate. They have vintage molds and make hearts and roses in all sizes. the-chocolatier.com

Lickee’s & Chewy’s Candies & Creamery, Dover

Check out the offerings for Valentine's Day. lickeesnchewys.com

Susie Sweets, Hampton

Susie's Sweet Treats Boxes feature a variety of candies and chocolates with a mug and two hot cocoa bombs. susies-sweets-nh.com

South Street and Vine, Portsmouth

Pick up some special wine and cheese for your romantic evening at home. southstreetandvine.com

Aubrey’s Coffee House and Bakery, South Berwick, Maine

They’ll have Valentine’s Day-themed cupcake packs, sugar cookies, edible cookie dough and gift cards. aubreyscoffeehouse.com