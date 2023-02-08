Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Ladder Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59.6 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Zacks.com
Northern (NOG) Updates Q4 Production Numbers, Hikes Dividend
NOG - Free Report) recently reported a decrease of around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in its production due to severe weather in December, affecting its operations in the Williston and Permian Basins. Despite the impact, the company still expects its full-year 2022 output to meet its previous guidance of 75,250 to 75,550 boe/d.
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Sales
ABBV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate, which stood at $3.54. The reported earnings also exceeded the guidance of $3.51-$3.55. Earnings rose 16.9% year over year. ABBV’s revenues of $15.12 billion...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The entertainment company's shares jumped more than 6% following the company's better-than-expected earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced that Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring plan.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
NASDAQ
DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
Why This DraftKings Analyst Is Turning Bearish Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Shares of DraftKings Inc DKNG started Thursday trading on a positive note, even after a steep rise through the week, before pulling back. Investor confidence in the company’s profitability narrative is likely to be hit by EBITDA losses exceeding consensus estimates in the first half of 2023, according to Roth Capital Partners.
NASDAQ
ITT (ITT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITT (ITT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.03%. A quarter ago,...
OilPrice.com
BP Becomes The Latest Oil Major To Report Record-Breaking Profits
BP (LON: BP) became the latest oil and gas supermajor to report record earnings for 2022, more than doubling its profit last year as oil and gas prices surged. BP reported on Tuesday an underlying replacement cost profit – its closest metric to net profit – of $27.65 billion for 2022, more than doubled from the previous year’s earnings of $12.8 billion.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Valvoline (VVV)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.12MM shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV). This represents 9.82% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 16.80MM shares and 9.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
NASDAQ
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A...
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Comments / 0