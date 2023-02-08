York boys basketball battles through injuries as regular season nears finish line

KITTERY, Maine — It has been an up and down season so far for the York High School boys basketball team, but the Wildcats are counting on being a good team that can right the ship.

On Monday night, York picked up its largest margin of victory of the season with a 89-31 win at Traip Academy. With the win, the Wildcats jumped back to being over .500 on the season with a 9-8 record. Derek Parsons scored a game-high 25 points.

York closes its regular season at home against Wells (5-11) on Wednesday. Wells defeated York, 65-58, earlier in the regular season.

York started the season by winning four of its first five games, looking completely focused on building on last season's semifinal exit in the Class B South tournament, and a 9-8 record would have been disappointing and not what York would have expected.

Then injuries came, specifically to two starters — senior all-state Kevin Burke, who injured a knee after York's last game in the Oyster River Holiday Classic and has yet to return. Then sophomore Lukas Bouchard, who was averaging a double-double, rolled an ankle early in a game against Greely. The short-handed Wildcats lost that game, and two more and suddenly found themselves at 4-4.

Just like that, the top seven in York's rotation — Burke, Bouchard, Jake Fogg, Ty Regis, Derek Parsons, Haydn Forbes and Connor Roberge — took a hit.

"We've been trying to find ourselves. Consistency is the big word this year," York head coach Jerry Hill said. "We're trying to become a consistent team, and at times, we've been inconsistent both offensively and defensively. We've had to deal with some issues during the season, such as injuries, and again, trying to find the lineup that works."

Bouchard missed a total of three games and returned to the court in York's 72 -66 win at Kennebunk on Jan. 16.

"We said we want to be playing our best basketball down the stretch, and hopefully we are," Hill said.

Wildcats remain competitive despite injuries

York has been able to stay afloat in Class B South, and that's been a hard thing to do with inconsistent lineups and rotations, but Hill credited the team for staying with it.

"We stayed the course, I give them a lot of credit," Hill said. "We didn't get down, didn't fall apart, and I give a lot of credit to Jake (Fogg) and Ty (Regis) our two senior captains who just kept us at bay. (Burke), too, even though he hasn't been playing, he's still being a great leader. We were able to stay together and we have our eyes on the prize. We want to make a run in the state tournament and that's always been our goal, and again, hopefully we're playing our best basketball and now is the time to make a run."

"We just have to go out and play hard every night, no matter who's in who's out," Fogg said. "Because if you play hard, we can beat any team, no matter who is in the lineup."

Fogg said as a leader, his focus has been trying to get other guys involved and also encouraging them to play hard on defense all of the time. Fogg had four assists in Monday's win against the Rangers.

"And off the court, just trying to get everyone to practice hard so we have a chance to win when we play," Fogg added.

Regis, also a standout on the Wildcats football team, added it's about confidence.

"Just keeping a positive attitude with each other, and always having each other's backs," Regis said. "One person goes down, and another person has to step up, and that's been a great mentality for us. We've all been keeping positive, because we know in the end of it, they'll all be back."

Burke is eyeing a hopeful return to the rotation by the time the tournament rolls around.

"We have a pretty deep bench, and kids filled their roles," Parsons said.

Embracing roles important for York

Injuries or not, getting every player to buy-in to the team and embrace whatever role is placed upon them is one of the biggest keys to having success. Hill said that has been a huge relief that players have embraced roles and assignments this season; and it helps managing injuries, minutes, rotations, etc.

"What I'm finding is that everybody is embracing their roles," Hill said. "And everybody is contributing. We have a legit 10 players who are contributing each game."

To Hill's point - York saw 10 different players score in the win over Traip, with three in double figures.

"I think my role increased mentally," Regis said. "I still had to motivate my teammates, make sure to keep their heads up, help out each other and be there for each other. It was all definitely a mental game at the beginning of the season."

Parsons said attention has been drawn more to him with the staggering absences of Burke and Bouchard.

"When (Parsons) is on, he brings another element to the game where you have to respect his outside game," Hill said. "But he also can get to the basket, too. He's becoming a more complete player offensively with his shooting and ability to get to the basket."

What's the ceiling?

With Bouchard working his way back into the mix, just how dangerous can this Wildcats team be at full strength? Hill is excited for his team to get the chance to show just that.

"I think we can be dangerous, I like who we are and I like how we're playing," Hill said. "I think we can give anybody a run. It's going to be tough, and if we can just play consistent then we can be dangerous. That's the key."

"I guess we'll see," Parsons said. " I think we have a lot coming for us."