NH does not need to be a patsy for polluters: Letters

NH does not need to be a patsy for polluters

Coming to a location near you: a plastics processing plant that produces tons of carcinogens and pumps their fumes into the air you breathe. Industrialists have chosen NH as the state where they can set up their plastics processing plants. These companies have a proven record of pumping tons of lead, benzene, and toluene into the air.

NH does not need to be the patsy for polluters. We can do something about it today. SB 267 lets the DES govern the pollutants and protect our health. SB 267 needs our support. It needs us to phone Concord, send written testimony to the Senate, write Letters to the Editor, or personally testify in Concord. We can resist the attempt to make NH the dumping ground for New England and beyond. We can work to save our air so our children get a chance to grow up.

Tell your legislator to practice the Precautionary Principle. This means we assume all unknown chemicals are dangerous until proven innocent. This way experts get a chance to test plastics and the processes around them. The vast majority of chemicals in plastics are untested for toxicity. We should resist industry arrogantly assuming they can come to NH to burn and chemically alter this stuff in processes that release tons of lead and carcinogens into the air. They are not doing us any good.

Once lead gets into the brain it can never be removed and will damage all cognitive abilities for a lifetime. This goes for all children too.

J. Michael Atherton

Dover

So-called 'advanced recycling' poses threat to our health and the environment

What do lead, dioxin, benzene and toluene have in common?

They are all highly toxic, and they are produced in great amounts as the “side products” at “Advanced Recycling” facilities throughout the United States. “Advanced Recycling” is a process that uses extreme heat and chemicals to break down plastics, to produce fuels or new plastic. Last year, the NH State House passed a bill permitting Advanced Recycling facilities in our state. The Department of Environmental Services (DES) denied a petition from the NH HealthCare Workers for Climate Action – 1000 strong− to create regulations that would give us guardrails assuring such facilities would not be off-gassing these toxic brews, saying lawmakers did not provide them authority to protect our air, water and land from Advanced Recycling. This year, the bill SB 267 will be heard in the Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday, February 7 to give the DES jurisdiction to regulate this largely untested process. Please join me by contacting your state senator to support SB 267.

Susan Richman

Durham

The US must ensure that wealthy Americans pay their share of taxes

What is it like to live in the richest country in the world? According to US News, America ranks 21st in quality of life measures, behind most other developed countries. Our health care and life expectancy is among the lowest, our maternal death rate and infant mortality rate is among the highest.

The US invests far less than other wealthy nations in the basic resources necessary for its citizens to lead happy, healthy and productive lives. We need to spend more, not less! How can we afford it? What about the national debt? The answer is simple: collect more taxes.

No one likes taxes. People have complained about them since the first known taxation in ancient Egypt around 3000-2800 BC. Wealthy people especially dislike taxes. Twenty-six billionaires, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, pay just a fraction of the taxes the average American pays.

We need to revise the tax laws as necessary and enforce them with a well funded IRS to hold everyone accountable according to their ability to pay.

Taxes continue to be necessary in order for society to function and grow in an orderly and equitable manner. They are the responsibility of all Americans.

Cynthia Muse

Rye

Support Voter-Owned Elections

The iconic Andy Warhol once noted: Perception precedes reality. When considering the current system of campaign finance, generally, and whether it serves public policy or public sentiment, it is reasonable to be skeptical.

New Hampshire’s powerful Executive Council authorizes all state contracts in excess of $10,000, approves the spending of a major portion of the approximately $5.2B annual appropriations, approves court judges, and members to a myriad of boards, committees and commissions.

In the 2020 executive council races, $1.3 million came from in-state contributions, almost $218,000 came from out of state, and more than $6,600 could not be traced. We know, however, that untraceable money permeates politics. But there is an alternative to the status quo, a program called Voter-Owned Elections, in which candidates for governor and executive council voluntarily agree to strict rules of the road. Registered voters receive 4 vouchers worth $25 each to contribute to candidates of their choice. Benefits to candidates include more time to court voter support, and relief from the temptation to support donors over the people they are elected to represent. The public benefits from complete funding disclosure; more small-dollar contributions; higher percentage of voter turnout, and a sense that participation by ordinary citizens matters.

I do not know whether money is influencing decision-making on the executive council. However, common sense dictates that it can, which brings me back to perception and reality. Urge beneficial change by asking your representative to support HB 324 before February 14.

Bob Perry

Strafford

Rye's first Civic Fest worked hard to engage Rye citizens

Most who attended the Town Meeting (Deliberative part) also came to the first ever Civic Fest. Residents saw the Rye Police demonstrate proper child car seat installation. Others learned about Recycling, the upcoming Community Power program, Rye 400, interesting activities from Heritage, Historic, Beach and other commissions. The Rye Water department was fielding lots of questions as was Fire & Safety. In total, there were fifteen different groups engaging with residents.

On a cold day, the fabulous food donated by Seacoast Soups, Common Roots and Engrain (in the converted Rye Air Field building – now a multi-tenant health facility) was the most popular area.

As normal, Jim Gordon and the RJH staff enabled a smooth day. Lucas Drakatos and Adam Hoskin, Rye/PHS National Honor Society students, helped coordinate in the Café, while the rest of us participated in Town Meeting discussions. Rye/PHS Sophomore, Miles Borne led the communication and many other tasks as a community service activity.

Rye will have competitive races for Select and School Boards, with Candidates Night March 9th, 7:30 p.m. at the Library. If Rye residents need back round on Warrant articles or to see the annual Tax, Town and School budget explanation, or the other annual voting sheet and easy to read warrant articles table, see your monthly Rye Civic News or the Election Post at www.ryecivicleague.org (you can also sign up for the free Civic News e-mail). Ballot voting for Town Meeting is on March 14th.

Steve Borne

Rye Civic League President

Azzi's words regarding Israel are part of the problem

In his column of February 5 Robert Azzi states: “…we must understand that every death, every violent confrontation, moves a people further from their capacity for inclusion and peace and limits their ability to confront the inequalities and injustices in society that are central to poverty and oppression.” Mr. Azzi, in his support for one side in an unfortunate conflict, just made that move.

Oscar Boreth

Kittery, Maine