Hillsdale City announces plans for rescheduled Winterfest

HILLSDALE — The City of Hillsdale has announced Winterfest, a winter-themed community celebration, which will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Hillsdale High School, 30 S. Norwood Ave.

The event is free to attend, and will feature family-friendly activities such as ice skating, a 22-foot Alpine tubing sled, horse and carriage rides, face painting, character drawing, and more. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

“With the City of Hillsdale having to regrettably cancel its Fourth Annual New Year’s Eve Bash in December due to inclement weather, city staff and our event sponsors came together to figure out a way to host a suitable replacement event,” said Marketing and Development Coordinator Sam Fry.

“We’re happy to now announce the new event, which will feature some of the same activities that made the New Year’s Eve Bash so popular in previous years.

“We invite the community to come out to Hillsdale High School on Feb. 25th for some family fun!”