Spartanburg, SC

Kenneth E. Myers Sr. remembered for passion for education, Spartanburg community activism

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Kenneth E. Myers Sr., of Spartanburg, is being remembered as a community leader who had a passion for educating children and for helping to make Spartanburg a better place for everyone.

Myers, 69, died at his home Sunday after a brief illness. Community leaders and friends say Myers made an impact on the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry2wU_0kgDzXPc00

A member of the Spartanburg School District 7 Board of Trustees, Myers was easily recognized at the many area meetings attended by his wife, state Rep. Rosalyn Henderson Myers, documenting her advocacy for those who are less fortunate.

"You could tell the love and care they took for one another (Rosalyn and Kenneth)," Harvey said.

His wife, Henderson-Myers, is a Democrat who has served in the S.C. General Assembly since 2017 and represents Spartanburg's southside.

"He was an incredible advocate for public education and civil rights in our community," said Kathryn Harvey, chairwoman of the Spartanburg County Democratic Party. Myers served on the Party's executive committee. "He talked about being part of the desegregation of schools and was passionate about issues that are still being challenged today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313YIj_0kgDzXPc00

An ordained clergyman with a master's of education and an honorary doctorate of ministry from FMI Biblical Studies and Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina, he hosted a radio talk show at WASC 1530 AM in Spartanburg.

He worked as the registered nurse for the Assertive Community Treatment Homeless Program (ACT) at Prisma Healthcare, and held several administrative and clinical positions in law enforcement, corrections, public education, nursing and nonprofits.

He was awarded Prisma Health's 2020 Martin Luther King Award, recognizing the state employee who demonstrates a commitment to fostering mutual respect among people of all backgrounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icAXp_0kgDzXPc00

Southside community activist Toni Sutton said Myers was instrumental in helping residents to form the Southside Sankofa, a group that represents Spartanburg's Forest Park, South Converse and Liberty Heights neighborhoods.

"He was a mentor and a leader who was innovative in his approach to advocating and showing concern for the younger generation," Sutton said.

Southside community activist Mike Fowler said he often spoke with Myers.

"His passion was about educating children," Fowler said. "He fought for those children every day. When he said he thought about running for school board, I said, 'I am with you.'"

Myers was in the final year of his four-year term on the District 7 school board.

"Kenneth Myers served with a passionate heart, first and foremost ffor our children," District 7 Superintendent Jeff Stevens said in a statement. "I will always remember the spirited conversations we had and appreciate his genuine desire to help all District 7 students."

Board Chairwoman Sharon Porter stated, "He believed in the quote by former President Obama, 'It is not enough to leave no child behind. We need to help every child get ahead.'"

District 7 spokeswoman Beth Lancaster said school district policy requires the board to fill the vacancy by appointing someone who is eligible to run for the seat in the next board election, which is in November.

"We are currently exploring how this will work," Lancaster said.

District 3 City Councilwoman Ruth Littlejohn said Myers was very involved in seeking to improve the lives of southside residents.

"I had the privilege and honor to work with Kenneth Myers on several community projects," Littlejohn said. "He was well-recognized for his service."

District 1 Spartanburg County Councilman Monier Abusaft, who represents most of the City of Spartanburg, said he knew of Myers' activism through his work with the Spartanburg branch of the NAACP. Abusaft is a former president of the chapter.

"Mr. Myers and I were not close, but I had the opportunity to more closely learn about his agenda and heart for the community through police dinners that Mayor Jerome Rice and I host," Abusaft said. "My deepest condolences go out to Rep. Rosalyn Myers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Pzx6_0kgDzXPc00

A native of Barnwell, Myers was born Nov. 16, 1953. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St. A public viewing will be from 3 to 7 pm. at Kings Family Funeral Home , 930 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg.

