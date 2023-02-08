Why is the Cambria Somerset Authority hiring a new operations manager?

The Cambria Somerset Authority is searching for a new operations manager.

At the authority’s monthly board meeting Thursday, Operations Manager Earl Waddell announced his intention to retire on June 30.

Waddell has managed the authority’s operations for the past 13 years, overseeing daily operations at five properties in Somerset and Cambria counties that provide industrial water to area manufacturing and municipal customers as well as recreational opportunities to a growing number of area residents and visitors.

Sailing on the USS Somerset:Trip aboard the USS Somerset an experience of a lifetime

The authority board gave its approval to advertise the position locally and online. James Greco, authority board chairman, said Waddell will be involved in the process of selecting a new operations manager.

Waddell has been a major asset to the CSA, Greco said.

“Earl has done a great job for us,” he said. “He wears so many different hats. He’s done a great job managing projects and the deadlines. It’s a very difficult job.

“Earl has done the best job (managing) of any organization I’ve worked with.”

What does the operations manager do?

According to the official job description, the CSA operations manager “is accountable for all aspects of the operation and maintenance of the CSA water transmission system, property utilization, dams, reservoirs, recreation program, safety program and supervision of CSA employees.”

The position requires a technical college degree and at least 10 years of experience in water system operations, including experience with large water system operations and maintenance as well as extensive project management experience.

Conemaugh Township news:Why PennDOT plans to close part of Route 985 near Thomas Mills this summer

Waddell said there have been many high points during his employment with the CSA, including the completion of the whitewater valve project, opening biking/hiking trails and the expansion of the family recreation area at the Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County; working with Competitive Power Ventures to use industrial water from CSA properties at its CPV Fairview Energy Center in Cambria County and efforts to move forward on upgrades to the Foustwell Tunnel, part of the Quemahoning Pipeline system that transports industrial water from the Quemahoning Reservoir to various customers in both counties.

“We’ve never had a dull moment,” he said. “Every day has presented different challenges and rewards, always something to tend to. But to remember the people — the board, employees, professionals and contractors have all been great to work with.”

Waddell said he’s looking forward to enjoying retirement, golfing and bicycling with his wife and spending more time with their seven grandchildren.

Foustwell Tunnel project moving forward

The CSA board also approved a resolution for the authority to apply for a $750,000 loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority as the final piece of funding needed to move forward this year on the Foustwell Tunnel slip line project along the Quemahoning Pipeline.

The work is expected to cost $1.9 million and, to date, the CSA has $1.4 million in federal and local funding committed to the project. The CSA is awaiting an answer regarding its application for an additional $300,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, but no matter whether the additional grant comes through, the new PennVEST loan would be used to cover the funding needed to complete the project.

Fixing Foustwell Tunnel:Counties agree to help move Foustwell Tunnel project forward in 2023

“We have to get this project moving,” Greco said.

The CSA is making payments on a previous PennVEST loan, but that loan will be paid off in August, he added.

Recreation updates

Quemahoning Family Recreation Area Manager Tausha Garretson presented to the CSA board a proposed rate increase in 2023 for tent, RV and rustic cabin reservations. Garretson is employed by Summer’s Best Two Weeks, the organization that operates the recreation area for the CSA.

Although 2022 was another record-setting year for visitor days at the recreation area, Summer’s Best Two Weeks had an $11,000 loss for the season, Garretson said. She added that, even with the proposed increase, reservation costs are comparable to those at Pennsylvania’s state parks and less than at many private sites.

The board approved Summer’s Best Two Weeks’ proposed 2023 rental costs for the QFRA, as follows:

No price changes for a season pass ($75 regular and $55 senior), day pass ($5 per car or $10 for car and a trailer) or pavilion rentals ($125 for the large pavilion, $75 for a medium pavilion and $30 for a small pavilion);

RV site rentals will be $35 per day on weekdays and $37 per day on weekends and holidays. Tent sites will be $23 per day on weekdays and $25 per day on weekends and holidays. Tent sites have also been renumbered 1-30 and no large group tent sites are available; see the site map online at quefamilyrec.com for details; and

Rustic cabin rentals have increased to $50 per day on weekdays and $52 per day on weekends and holidays. An additional, but refundable, $25 security deposit is also required on cabin rentals.

Changes have been made as well to the site’s cancellation and refund policy; for more information, email quefamilyrec@gmail.com or visit the park policies page on the QFRA website.

Garretson said online reservations for the season will begin at 8 a.m. March 1 and the recreation area is scheduled to open for the season on May 12. Staff will also provide a craft or activity on Saturdays, starting Memorial Day weekend, for children staying in the campground area. Information on those and other scheduled activities this year are posted at the QFRA Facebook page.

In other recreation news, the CSA board approved a proposal from Joe Workosky of The Graphic Works and John Concannon of InteractUSA to create a video promoting the recreational opportunities available at three CSA properties.

Their $10,000 estimate for a 10-minute video was the only proposal received, Waddell said.

The video will highlight the recreational opportunities offered at the Quemahoning, Wilmore and Hinckston reservoirs. Once it’s completed, Greco said, the video can be posted online and shared with other entities to help promote the region’s assets.

“People don’t know we have kayak and canoe rentals at Wilmore and Hinckston (reservoirs),” he said. “People in the northern part of Cambria County don’t know this (recreation) is here.

“We need to get the word out there for people to use it.”