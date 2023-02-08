ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

Pet of the Week: Meet Buddy

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 2 days ago
Buddy is a handsome and sweet boy who left the Humane Society of Ottawa County in Port Clinton two years ago but found himself back when his owner lost their home.

At four years old, Buddy is pretty laid back. He enjoys long naps in the sunshine and car rides anywhere. This guy, with one brown eye and one blue, loves everyone he meets and cannot wait to find his forever home.

Buddy's adoption fee is $150. He is current on vaccinations, neutered, heartworm-tested and on monthly preventatives. You can view Buddy's details as well as the adoption process and application at: www.HumaneSocietyOfOttawaCounty.org.

