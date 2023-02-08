ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

An Erie County meadery named a beverage after a deity. A Hindu activist wants an apology.

By Dana Massing, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cx6ar_0kgDzL4800

An Erie County mead maker laughed when told a Hindu statesman was calling for Ironstone Meadery to apologize and withdraw its alcoholic drink named after the Hindu deity Kali.

"This is America," said Rich Konkol, owner of Ironstone Meadery and maker of Kali's Pleasure. "It's a free country. Freedom of speech goes all the ways."

Konkol on Monday afternoon said Ironstone had not been contacted by Rajan Zed, whose website lists him as the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism. Zed, however, had posted a press release calling the use of the goddess Kali "highly inappropriate." Konkol called it "kind of cowardly" to post the release online and not contact him. Ironstone, which is located at 9333 Tate Road in Greene Township, has a website and a Facebook page with contact information.

Who is Kali?

Zed's website describes the deity as "highly revered in Hinduism" and "the goddess of time and change," personifying "Sakti or divine energy." Britannica and the World History Encyclopedia online identify her as the goddess of time, doomsday and death and describe her as black or blue with a lolling tongue and multiple arms.

Konkol, who said he "follows old heathen beliefs," likes to look up herbs and spices and said he found Kali to be associated with hibiscus and ginger. Kali's Pleasure has a blend of hibiscus and ginger infused deep into the mead, according to Ironstone's website.

What is mead?

Mead is an alcoholic beverage that is made by fermenting honey. Ironstone's website says the Pennsylvania meadery's slow-fermented meads are flavored with natural, top-quality fruits, spices and botanicals.

From 2018:Ironstone Meadery ready for customers

Why is Zed calling the Kali mead inappropriate?

Zed, in his statement, said the "inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda(s) was not okay as it hurt the devotees." He also said Kali "was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling mead" and "it was deeply trivializing" for her to be portrayed on a mead label.

Hinduism is the world's third-largest religion, after Christianity and Islam. Zed's release said Hinduism has more than a billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought that should not be taken frivolously.

He did say that "symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled."

Konkol said Kali's Pleasure was created as "a positive nod" toward the goddess and not meant in any way to detract from her. The mead's label has a long-tongued, multi-armed blue deity on it.

Ironstone's website describes Kali's Pleasure as giving an initial "tongue spanking" on the first sip before the flavors of hibiscus and ginger flow freely across the taste buds. The site also calls it "truly a drink befitting the destroyer of thirst in us all."

Who is leading the criticism?

In the release, Zed calls himself a "Hindu statesman" and president of the Universal Society of Hinduism. The society's website, which has little information, indicates it is headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and its vision is to "serve as the collaborative body to bring together people, organizations and resources to leave the world a better place for future generations." Zed is the only person named on the society's website.

In a biography on his personal website, Zed said he has delivered Hindu prayers for the Senate and House of Representatives in numerous states. He said he holds several degrees and is the recipient of multiple awards and honors.

In 2020, he led a protest to have New York craft breweries Pressure Drop Brewing and Big Ditch Brewing Co. discontinue a beer called Aqua Shiva that featured a caricature of the Hindu deity Shiva.

From 2020:Buffalo brewers discontinue Hindu deity-themed beer

That same year, Zed was part of an effort calling on Belgium-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to rename its Brahma line, saying it trivialized the Hindu faith and Lord Brahma, the Hindu god of creation, according to an Associated Press story at the time.

From AP:Campaign brewing to get Hindu god Brahma off popular beer

Zed's press release about Ironstone's Kali's Pleasure was on his personal website and was titled "Upset Hindus urge Pennsylvania meadery to withdraw goddess Kali alcoholic drink & apologize." However, Zed was the only person named in the release.

Is Kali's Pleasure available for purchase now?

Ironstone's website indicates that Kali's Pleasure, which is 13.8% alcohol by volume, is out of stock. Konkol confirmed that the mead sold out recently, saying it's extremely popular.

"It always sells out quick," he said.

From Jennie Geisler:Meadery makes merry

Will Ironstone Meadery be making more Kali's Pleasure?

Konkol said he would make more Kali's Pleasure despite the objection by Zed. The mead likely won't be available again until late summer, Konkol said. Ironstone's website said some of its meads take six to 12 months to make.

Dana Massing can be reached at dmassing@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @ETNmassing.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Colleagues remember legacy of former Erie County councilman

A longtime former Erie County councilmember is being remembered by his colleagues after passing away on Tuesday. Joe Giles, 79, was an Erie County councilman for 32 years. Erie County Controller Kyle Faust said serving alongside Giles on county council was always a learning experience. He added Giles had a human service education background and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th and Cherry Streets

Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th and Cherry Streets. Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th …. Erie Police investigating shooting near West 29th and Cherry Streets. ‘Glad to be back’: East Palestine families start …. Soon after the announcement that the evacuation order in East Palestine was...
ERIE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)

Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A Shelter Rescues Abandoned Bunnies in Warren

The A.N.N.A. Shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, about a cage of rabbits that were abandoned in Warren, PA. Upon investigation, the Trooper on the scene found five bunnies abandoned in a dog crate in a wooded area. According to a Facebook post, a A.N.N.A....
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie PAL to Host First Annual Police Athletic League Ball

The Erie Police Athletic League (PAL) will be hosting its first annual Police Athletic League Ball on Saturday, February 25th. The ball will be held at the Ambassador Banquet & Conference Center from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature Rasheda Ali, internationally know author, speaker, actress, Parkinson's...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greengarden Blvd neighbors show dissent for bikeway project

The war continues in one west Erie neighborhood over public access and neighbor’s rights. At issue is a plan that could build a bike path along Greengarden Blvd in the city. Neighbors said it would restrict car traffic in the neighborhood and could even pose a risk for pedestrians and kids who use the road. […]
ERIE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Chautauqua Mall | Shopping mall in Lakewood, New York

Chautauqua Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lakewood, New York. Opened in 1971, the mall's anchor stores are Planet Fitness, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Dipson Theatres, and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The mall opened in 1971 under the development of Edward J. DeBartolo,...
LAKEWOOD, NY
YourErie

Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B

One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie School Board approves sale of former Burton School property

Wednesday night, the Erie School Board voted to approve the sale of its property formally known as the Burton School, which hasn’t been used by the district since 2012. The transaction has been in the works for some time now and its potential buyer hopes to continue to utilize that building to enrich students. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Young Emlenton drummer wins Celebration of Talent

Luke Pentz of Emlenton, a drummer, was the first-place winner in the Celebration of Talent competition Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin. The event was sponsored by the Barrow and the Franklin Rotary Club. Singer Alexander Karg of Pittsburgh took second place, and the top five was rounded out...
FRANKLIN, PA
aroundptown.com

Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)

The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
ERIE, IL
erienewsnow.com

Want Some More Big Fish Stories?

On last Friday’s 'Last Word' segment, we talked about the excitement that was created in 1991 when a huge sturgeon was brought to shore from Lake Erie. For this episode, let's go further back in time when catching a sturgeon wasn't such a big deal. Let’s talk with Jerry Skrypzak. He is one of Erie's top authorities on fishing, past and present. In fact, he wrote a book about how important fishing has been to the city.
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy