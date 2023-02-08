ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, PA

Fairview million-dollar home features 'breathtaking' kitchen, secluded guest house

By Baylee DeMuth, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago
A Fairview Township home with high-end appliances, private beach access and a secluded guest house is on the market.

The 7,295-square-foot mansion at 700 Dutch Road features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces and a recently expanded gourmet kitchen. It's listed for $1,024,999.

Built in 1900, the home includes much of the original architecture and woodwork. Most of the vaulted ceilings in the upstairs portion of the house contain that initial woodwork.

"There’s a lot of people who build $1 million dollar homes and own a brand new home, but you’re not going to get a house like this with the architectural detail and woodworking that was done years ago, so that has a ton of value in itself," said Dorotha Argaez, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty.

Within the past five years, the owners completed a major remodeling of the kitchen, which features 12-foot by four-foot, double islands, two refrigerators and two dishwashers. The kitchen is more than 500 square feet, Argaez said.

"When you walk into that kitchen it’s breathtaking," she said. "It’s the most phenomenal kitchen I’ve probably ever seen in my life."

Argaez said the owners had engineers create custom metal beams to support the vaulted ceiling. They also brought in a designer to help create the kitchen's layout.

"The backsplash of the kitchen they had done is made up of all hand-carved seashells," Argaez said. "There’s also tons of storage."

Other additions include a desk nook and a mudroom, which includes exposed brick from when it used to be an open porch. Many of the light fixtures in the home were custom ordered from Chicago, and a sink in one of the half baths was imported from Paris.

Another prominent area is the 30-foot by 22-foot master suite, which has two double French doors and a massive walk-in closet. The master bath includes a skylight over the freestanding tub and heated floors.

If one house wasn't enough, the 4.53-acre property also includes a ranch-style guest house. Built in 1988, the guest house features a full kitchen, a bathroom, laundry and an attached garage.

"It’s secluded at the back of the property so anybody that stays there, it’s almost like you’re in your own area," Argaez said. "There are picnic tables and fire pits to make it your own little retreat as well."

The grounds include a pond with a fountain and private access to Manchester Beach, which is exclusive to the residents of the community.

Since the property was listed on Oct. 20, Argaez said the home has received a lot of interest.

"For a house in this price range, we’ve had very good traffic," she said.

Baylee DeMuth can be reached at 814-450-3425 or bdemuth@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter@BayleeDeMuth.

Comments / 3

