First public hearing scheduled on Erie's plan to replace Kahkwa Bridge over Ravine Drive

By Ed Palattella, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
In June, the city of Erie's chief engineer said the city would hold at least two public hearings on plans to replace the Kahkwa Bridge over Ravine Drive on the city's west side.

The first of those public meetings is scheduled for Feb. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in City Council chambers at City Hall.

The city announced the meeting on Friday, providing another indication that the bridge project is proceeding — though at a pace that has left the neighborhood around Kahkwa Boulevard without a bridge since the city demolished the original 101-year-old span in October 2021.

The bridge, 57.1 feet long and 27.6 feet wide, came down over concerns about its dilapidated condition, including crumbling and falling concrete.

Plans advance:Erie pledges public meetings on new Kahkwa Bridge design as engineering firm is hired

The city has said it intends to build a new vehicular bridge with enhanced sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists. The design firm the city hired was to develop three alternatives that followed the basic design. The old bridge carried vehicular traffic and had sidewalks.

The administration of Mayor Joe Schember picked the automotive-and-pedestrian bridge after that option received the majority of support in a poll of residents who live near the bridge, in a neighborhood west of Frontier Park and just south of Presque Isle Bay and the Erie Yacht Club.

The city on Feb. 23 will update the public on the project, present the alternative design and get feedback from the public, the city said in its new release on the meeting.

When will new bridge go up over Ravine Drive?

The city initially said construction of the new bridge could start as early as the middle of this year, though City Engineer Jason Sayers told the Erie Times-News in late 2022 that construction is expected to start in 2024. Sayers said he anticipates the city will solicit bids for construction in late 2023 or early 2024.

Sayers is scheduled to attend the meeting on Feb. 23 and provide an updated timeline. Also in attendance. the city said, will be Brian Krul, a project manager for TranSystems Corp., based in Kansas City, Missouri, and with an office in Pittsburgh. The city agreed to pay TranSystems up to $585,424 to design the bridge work, according to a resolution City Council approved in June.

Who will pay for the new Kahwka Bridge?

The design will determine the cost of the bridge, and the city will seek additional funds for construction once the design study is done, the city has said. The city said intends to approach the Erie County Metropolitan Planning Organization, the public body that allocates funding for transportation projects countywide using revenue from the $5 from motorists.

The MPO allocated the money for design of the new Kahkwa Bridge and demolition of the former bridge. The MPO is hosting the Feb. 23 meeting with the city.

The demolition of the bridge was to include the construction of an access road through one of the wooded ravines that line Ravine Drive, the only route to the Erie Yacht Club and the Ferncliff neighborhood of cottages just east of the club and along Presque Isle Bay. But Schember in the spring of 2021 backed off that plan after neighbors complained about how the road would destroy trees and wildlife habitats.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

