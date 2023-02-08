ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie's Montessori Regional Charter School to sell former Sterrettania Road location

By Valerie Myers, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago

Montessori Regional Charter School's Board of Trustees has voted to sell its former school building at 2910 Sterrettania Road in Millcreek Township.

Trustees approved a resolution to approve the sale to Veterans Delivery Workforce and Logistics LLC for $625,000 during a special meeting Monday afternoon.

Millcreek Township to buy real estate: Bel-Aire, Joe Root's Grill, Sandbar and more West Eighth parcels

The building had been on the market since fall 2021, charter school CEO Mark Zielinski said. The 34,000-square-foot building is on just over three acres and is zoned for commercial use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5AW9_0kgDzHXE00

"We had some interest in it. And it seems recently that interest has gone up a little bit. A buyer has come to the table who is extremely interested in the property," Zielinski told trustees before the vote.

Erie-based Veterans Delivery Workforce and Logistics, known as VDW Logistics, is a package-delivery business, according to the company website . It partners with Amazon to deliver packages in the Erie region.

Another school sale: One of Erie's oldest schools finally has a buyer; project aims to spur 'revitalization'

The company, now located at 2424 W. 23rd St. in Millcreek, was founded in July 2021 with five delivery vans. It now operates more than 50 delivery vehicles, according to its website.

Moving to former Villa Elementary: Montessori gets OK to open, with enrollment cap

The former Montessori Regional Charter School on Sterrettania Road was built in 1938 as Millcreek Township School District's Montclair Elementary School. The district closed the school in the mid-1970s.

The Montessori Regional Charter School opened in 2004 at the Sterrettania Road location, where its predecessor, the private Montessori Children's House of Erie, had been located. The charter school bought the property from the Montessori Children's House of Erie for $500,000 in 2006, according to Erie County property records .

In August 2019: Montessori combines charter schools in one campus

The Sterrettania Road school has been mostly vacant since the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Montessori Regional Charter School moved to the former Villa Elementary School on West Eighth Street in fall 2019. It bought the Villa property from the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania for $3.5 million in 2018 to consolidate its two locations, on Sterrettania Road and in the former St. Andrew's School at 606 Raspberry Street in Erie.

A portion of the Sterrettania Road building was leased by the Millcreek Township School District for a time in 2020 to house Grandview Elementary School third-, fourth- and fifth-graders while Grandview School was renovated.

Charter school trustees voted to approve the building's sale during a virtual meeting Monday. The meeting was livestreamed on YouTube .

C ontact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie's Montessori Regional Charter School to sell former Sterrettania Road location

