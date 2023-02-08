ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Fort LeBoeuf, Reynolds, Cathedral Prep head to Hershey, represent D-10 in PIAA tournament

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

Bison, Raiders seek titles in Class 2A, and the Ramblers in 3A at the PIAA team wrestling tournament in Hershey's Giant Center. The first round begins Thursday, and state duals run through Saturday.

Erie Times-News

USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktxTh_0kgDzGeV00

Three of District 10's traditional wrestling powers will be in action during Thursday's first round of the PIAA team wrestling tournament.

Hershey's Giant Center hosts the main portion of the meet, which runs through Saturday. Members of the Cathedral Prep Ramblers and Reynolds Raiders will be there after a rare year's hiatus.

Prep, the district's lone Class 3A representative, opens during Thursday's 8 p.m. block of duals. The 13-7 Ramblers face the 16-4 Spring-Ford Rams, the second seeds from District 1.

Fort LeBoeuf and Reynolds will be back at their Hershey hotels by the time Prep arrives at the arena.

Reynolds downs LeBoeuf in D-10 final:Tension, tight matches on display in District 10 2A team wrestling tournament. Here's how it went

LeBoeuf is the first of the district trio scheduled for state action. The Bison (15-5) are involved in Thursday's initial 2 p.m. block of Class 2A duals.

Second-seeded LeBoeuf, which beat Frazier 45-24 during Monday's pigtail round of the tournament, faces Warrior Run. The 19-1 Defenders won District 4's tournament.

Big-time efforts:Erie County high school Top Performers from Feb. 6-11

Reynolds, which beat the Bison in last Saturday's district 2A final, goes on at 4. The eight-time PIAA gold medalists are 14-3 ahead of their first-rounder vs. District 1's Faith Christian (9-1).

Saturday's championship and third-place duals are scheduled at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney makes his college pick

One of the Mid-Penn’s top playmakers said Tuesday he is staying close to home to play his college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Hershey senior Marcus Sweeney announced on Twitter that he is headed to Shippensburg. “Very excited to announce my...
HERSHEY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County

Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. Lancaster Restaurant Named Number 11 in the County. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Cuts, furloughs on the...
LANCASTER, PA
YourErie

Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B

One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
ERIE, PA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report

A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YourErie

Edinboro Hotel featured in Hallmark movie

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to correct a building’s name. The Edinboro Hotel once again is in the limelight. This time the local landmark is briefly shown in the background of a Hallmark channel movie, “Sweeter than Chocolate.” It’s not the first time the Edinboro Hotel has been featured on the small screen. In […]
EDINBORO, PA
abc27.com

New Wing Stop is now opened in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle man charged with indecent assault of York County student

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man is facing multiple assault charges after allegedly meeting up with a York County student. Brandon Allen Suchonick, 37, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, unlawful restraint and corruption of a minor.
YORK COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy