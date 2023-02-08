ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Mark your calendars: Picking the top Central Mass. hockey games of the week

By Joe McDonald, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

There are plenty of great high school hockey games slated for this week in Central Mass. If you're looking to watch some of the action, Joe McDonald takes a look at some of the best of the bunch that can't be missed.

Gardner at Lunenburg

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Wildcats (8-7) face off against the Blue Knights (5-7-2) at Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg. Gardner is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over St. Bernard’s. Luneburg posted a pair of wins last week over Tri-County and St. Bernard’s.

Littleton at St. Bernard’s

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Tigers (9-5) visit the Bernardians (10-5) at Wallace Civic Center. Littleton has won consecutive games and has four games remaining in the regular season. St. Bernard’s are in the midst of a two-game losing skid and hope to end the season on a high note with two games remaining.

St. Paul at Assabet

7:30 p.m.  Wednesday

In one of the most anticipated games of the week, the Knights (10-4-1) face off against the Aztecs (10-5) at Navin Rink in Marlborough. It should be standing-room only as St. Paul attempts to win its fourth-straight game. Assabet had its nine-game winning streak snapped in a 6-2 loss to Grafton.

Algonquin at Auburn

5 p.m. Wednesday

In what should be a top girls' hockey battle, the Titans (10-2-1) face off against the Rockets (8-5-1) at Horgan Rink. It should be a 200-foot battle as both attempt to finish strong in the regular season. Both teams have won three straight games.

St. Bernard’s at St. Paul

7 p.m. Saturday

Don’t make any plans for Saturday night as the Knights and Bernardians face off at the Worcester Ice Center. The Canal District should be rocking as the team’s close out the regular season.

